GALLERY: Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace

  1. Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler (right) before the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace.1 of 20
  2. Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and manager Roy Hodgson during the Premier League match
    Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and manager Roy Hodgson during the Premier League match2 of 20
  3. Mathias Zanka Jorgensen of Huddersfield Town is challenged by Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace3 of 20
  4. Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match4 of 20
  5. Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring his side's first goal5 of 20
  6. David Wagner manaqger of Huddersfield Town reacts to the foul on Florent Hadergjonaj6 of 20
  7. Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town heads for goal against Crystal Palace7 of 20
  8. Florent Hadergjonaj of Huddersfield Town fails to stop Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace from scoring8 of 20
  9. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner9 of 20
  10. Huddersfield's Chris Lowe discusses a point with Crystal Palace's James Tomkins10 of 20
  11. Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace reacts as Florent Hadergjonaj of Huddersfield Town lays on the ground11 of 20
  12. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson during the Premier League match12 of 20
  14. Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (left) and Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra battle for the ball14 of 20
  15. Huddersfield's Florent Hadergjonaj gets the ball past Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha15 of 20
  16. Elias Kachunga of Huddersfield Town is challenged by Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace16 of 20
  17. David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace at John Smith's Stadium17 of 20
  18. Jordan Ayew of Crystal palace and Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace at John Smith's Stadium18 of 20
  19. Crystal Palace players applaud fans after the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace at John Smith's Stadium19 of 20
  20. David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace at John Smith's Stadium20 of 20
