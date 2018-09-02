Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

LOOK: Our fan gallery from Huddersfield Town's draw at Everton

If you were at Goodison Park yesterday, you may have been snapped by our photographer

  • Share
  1. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Everton fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)1 of 87
  2. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Huddersfield Town fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)2 of 87
  3. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 87
  4. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 87
  5. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 87
  6. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 87
  7. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.7 of 87
  8. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 87
  9. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 87
  10. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 87
  11. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 87
  12. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.12 of 87
  13. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.13 of 87
  14. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.14 of 87
  15. Fans of Huddersfield Town during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.15 of 87
  16. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.16 of 87
  17. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.17 of 87
  18. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.18 of 87
  19. 19 of 87
  20. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.20 of 87
  21. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.21 of 87
  22. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.22 of 87
  23. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.23 of 87
  24. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.24 of 87
  25. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.25 of 87
  26. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.26 of 87
  27. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.27 of 87
  28. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.28 of 87
  29. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.29 of 87
  30. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.30 of 87
  31. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.31 of 87
  32. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.32 of 87
  33. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.33 of 87
  34. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.34 of 87
  35. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.35 of 87
  36. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.36 of 87
  37. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.37 of 87
  38. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.38 of 87
  39. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.39 of 87
  40. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.40 of 87
  41. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.41 of 87
  42. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.42 of 87
  43. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.43 of 87
  44. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.44 of 87
  45. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.45 of 87
  46. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.46 of 87
  47. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.47 of 87
  48. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.48 of 87
  49. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.49 of 87
  50. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.50 of 87
  51. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.51 of 87
  52. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.52 of 87
  53. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.53 of 87
  54. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.54 of 87
  55. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.55 of 87
  56. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.56 of 87
  57. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.57 of 87
  58. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.58 of 87
  59. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.59 of 87
  60. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.60 of 87
  61. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.61 of 87
  62. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.62 of 87
  63. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.63 of 87
  64. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.64 of 87
  65. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.65 of 87
  66. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.66 of 87
  67. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.67 of 87
  68. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.68 of 87
  69. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.69 of 87
  70. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.70 of 87
  71. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.71 of 87
  72. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.72 of 87
  73. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.73 of 87
  74. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.74 of 87
  75. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.75 of 87
  76. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.76 of 87
  77. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.77 of 87
  78. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.78 of 87
  79. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.79 of 87
  80. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.80 of 87
  81. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.81 of 87
  82. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.82 of 87
  83. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.83 of 87
  84. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.84 of 87
  85. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.85 of 87
  86. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.86 of 87
  87. Huddersfield Town fans Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.87 of 87
Football NewsLOOK: Did you make it into our Everton vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?If you were at Goodison Park yesterday, you may have been snapped by our photographer
Football NewsEverton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: How the media reported Town's draw with the ToffeesA round up of what the national media had to say about the Terriers' weekend showing
David WagnerDavid Wagner confident of Premier League survival despite Huddersfield Town's slow start to seasonThe head coach believes his players have the spirit, attitude, desire and passion to stay in the top flight
Football NewsMarco Silva reflects on "tough day" for Everton against Huddersfield TownThe Portuguese manager did not expect David Wagner to opt for five at the back
Kurt ZoumaHughes' orders: Moments you may have missed as Huddersfield Town earn point at EvertonA look back at some of the less obvious talking points from Town's 1-1 draw with Everton
Football NewsMarco Silva reflects on "tough day" for Everton against Huddersfield TownThe Portuguese manager did not expect David Wagner to opt for five at the back
Football NewsLOOK: Did you make it into our Everton vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?If you were at Goodison Park yesterday, you may have been snapped by our photographer
David WagnerDavid Wagner confident of Premier League survival despite Huddersfield Town's slow start to seasonThe head coach believes his players have the spirit, attitude, desire and passion to stay in the top flight
FootballLOOK: Our fan gallery from Huddersfield Town's draw at EvertonIf you were at Goodison Park yesterday, you may have been snapped by our photographer
Football NewsEverton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: How the media reported Town's draw with the ToffeesA round up of what the national media had to say about the Terriers' weekend showing
Felix the Huddersfield Station CatHuddersfield Railway Station take on SECOND cat to be an apprentice for FelixMeet Bolt the kitten - the Station's Junior Pest Controller - who will take over duties when Felix eventually retires
Leeds Crown CourtMan jailed after buying vibrator and using it on childDaniel Brown's offending came to light when mum found sex toy
Kirklees CouncilWhat to do if someone parks on your driveway or blocks itThe law on removing a car parked on your property is complicated
BatleyElderly woman 'carrying dog' dies in tragic road collision outside Fox's Biscuit factoryThe 76-year-old was taken to hospital but passed away
West Yorkshire PoliceWest Yorkshire Police donates cash to Islamic Relief UK's Honour Her campaignForce and police and crime commissioner make joint donation
HuddersfieldDenim artist Ian Berry receives freedom of a town in the south of FranceIan, also known as Denimu, recreated his Secret Garden installation in Labastide-Rouairoux
Media CentreFrom Denzel Washington to Arsenal FC - A Coffee With Manraj Mand from Poppleton & Appleby'Be honest, deliver what you promise. Reputation is the biggest asset in our industry'
Football NewsMarco Silva reflects on "tough day" for Everton against Huddersfield TownThe Portuguese manager did not expect David Wagner to opt for five at the back
Huddersfield town centreHuddersfield's last town crier contest - but Vic Watson is not hanging up his sequined waistcoatTown centre competition will end in September after 18 years
tabletConfig.whats-on.category.food-drinkHow to stop wasps trying to get into your beer glass and ruin your day outThere is nothing worse than being plagued by wasps while trying to enjoy your drink
Top Stories
Felix the Huddersfield Station CatHuddersfield Railway Station take on SECOND cat to be an apprentice for Felix
Meet Bolt the kitten - the Station's Junior Pest Controller - who will take over duties when Felix eventually retires
Leeds Crown CourtMan jailed after buying vibrator and using it on childDaniel Brown's offending came to light when mum found sex toy
Huddersfield town centreHuddersfield's last town crier contest - but Vic Watson is not hanging up his sequined waistcoat
Town centre competition will end in September after 18 years
HonleyHow you can sup a pint of Guinness and help raise money for Brain Tumour Research
Nephew organises fundraiser in memory of uncle
Rugby LeagueHow GB star Danny Sculthorpe is helping Rugby League players tackle mental health problems
University of Huddersfield leading research into mental health issues in professional rugby league
West Yorkshire PoliceWest Yorkshire Police donates cash to Islamic Relief UK's Honour Her campaign
Force and police and crime commissioner make joint donation
BatleyMurder investigation launched after Batley baseball attackA 35-year-old man with stab wounds was in police custody following a fight
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWoman taken to hospital after fire at home in Rawthorpe
Emergency services were called by neighbours who were worried for her safety
BatleyElderly woman 'carrying dog' dies in tragic road collision outside Fox's Biscuit factory
The 76-year-old was taken to hospital but passed away
Football Match ReportsEverton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Terriers battle for excellent point at Goodison Park
Our match report from Goodison Park as the Terriers took on the unbeaten Toffees
John Smith's StadiumHuddersfield Town become second Premier League team to provide free sanitary products in women's toilets at the John Smith Stadium
Move comes following lobbying from Town supporters' campaign
M62RECAP: Hour-long delays and stationary traffic following multi-vehicle accident on the M62 near HuddersfieldTraffic was stalled earlier as Huddersfield Town fans flocked to Liverpool for match day