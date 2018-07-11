Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

LOOK: Huddersfield Town stars back in action at Bury FC

Town claimed a comfortable 4-0 win in their first match back for pre-season

  • Share
  1. Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing battles with Bury's Byron Moore Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.1 of 40
  2. Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo battles with Bury's Byron Moore Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 40
  3. Huddersfield Town's Alex Pritchard scores the opening goal Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 40
  4. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 40
  5. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 40
  6. Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler battles for the ball Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 40
  7. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury.7 of 40
  8. Huddersfield Town's Alex Pritchard battles for the ball Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 40
  9. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury.9 of 40
  10. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Alex Pritchard.10 of 40
  11. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Alex Pritchard.11 of 40
  12. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury.Steve Mounie.12 of 40
  13. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Terence Congolo.13 of 40
  14. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury.Terence Congolo.14 of 40
  15. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury.Juninho Bacuna.15 of 40
  16. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Alex Pritchard.16 of 40
  17. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Christopher Schindler.17 of 40
  18. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Philip Billing.18 of 40
  19. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Alex Pritchard.19 of 40
  20. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Philip Billing.20 of 40
  21. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Philip Billing.21 of 40
  22. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Philip Billing.22 of 40
  23. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury. Tom Ince.23 of 40
  24. Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo out jumps Bury's Chris Dagnall Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.24 of 40
  25. Huddersfield Town's Alex Pritchard battles for the ball Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.25 of 40
  26. Bury v Huddersfield Town, pre season friendly. Gigg Lane Stadium, Bury.26 of 40
  27. Huddersfield Town's Sean Scannell battles with Bury's Tom Miller Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.27 of 40
  28. Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing gets to the ball first Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.28 of 40
  29. Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo battles for the ball Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.29 of 40
  30. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.30 of 40
  31. Huddersfield Town's Collin Quaner battles with Bury's Callum McFadzean Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.31 of 40
  32. Huddersfield Town's Abdelhamid Sabiri battles for the ball Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.32 of 40
  33. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Shouts to his team during the game Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.33 of 40
  34. Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic battles for the ball Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.34 of 40
  35. Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe battles with Bury's Gold Omotayo Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.35 of 40
  36. Huddersfield Town's Abdelhamid Sabiri battles with Bury's Callum Styles Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.36 of 40
  37. Huddersfield Town players celebrate their 4th goal Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.37 of 40
  38. Huddersfield Town's Collin Quaner tries to find a way through Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.38 of 40
  39. Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra battles for the ball Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.39 of 40
  40. The final score Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.40 of 40
David WagnerDavid Wagner confirms Huddersfield Town are not done in the summer transfer windowThe boss expects more incomings and outgoings this summer
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Chelsea 'sack' head coach Antonio Conte, Town 'not done in transfer window yet' says Wagner and reaction to England World Cup exitWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
David WagnerHuddersfield Town star Steve Mounie expects tougher second season in Premier LeagueThe Benin international has not given himself a goal-scoring target for the season
Huddersfield Town FCFlashback: When Huddersfield Town WERE the best team in the worldAnd their waistcoat-wearing boss Herbert Chapman was best manager too
David WagnerDavid Wagner on Huddersfield Town "talent" Matty Daly after 17-year-old scores for TerriersThe 17-year-old netted Town fourth and final goal against bury FC yesterday in the Terriers' pre-season opener
David WagnerDavid Wagner confirms Huddersfield Town are not done in the summer transfer windowThe boss expects more incomings and outgoings this summer
Huddersfield Giants Supporters AssociationHuddersfield Giants Supporters Association get big thumbs-up from fansVast majority happy with job we do
Huddersfield Town FCFlashback: When Huddersfield Town WERE the best team in the worldAnd their waistcoat-wearing boss Herbert Chapman was best manager too
David WagnerHuddersfield Town star Steve Mounie expects tougher second season in Premier LeagueThe Benin international has not given himself a goal-scoring target for the season
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Chelsea 'sack' head coach Antonio Conte, Town 'not done in transfer window yet' says Wagner and reaction to England World Cup exitWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary18-year-old man hit by car on Huddersfield Ring Road - just minutes after England lose World Cup semi-finalQueensgate was temporarily closed by police before the casualty was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance
WeatherMet Office issues yellow weather warning for Huddersfield as thunderstorm set to end heatwaveAnd Hurricane Chris set to bring colder, wetter weather
West Yorkshire PoliceWoman aged 87 woke to find burglar in her bedroom at 3amDetectives hunting man after distressing raid at pensioner's home
Jet2.comFire alert drama as Jet2 plane lands at Leeds Bradford AirportThere were fears of fire on the aircraft's landing gear
David WagnerDavid Wagner confirms Huddersfield Town are not done in the summer transfer windowThe boss expects more incomings and outgoings this summer
DewsburyNaked defendant James Bridgewood is jailed for six months for carrying a knifeThe former solider, who refused to get dressed for a previous court hearing, had the lock knife at a Lockwood pub
West Yorkshire NewsTransPennine Express to offer compensation for chaos caused by May timetable changesHere's how to claim your cash if your train was delayed in May and June
David WagnerDavid Wagner confirms Huddersfield Town are not done in the summer transfer windowThe boss expects more incomings and outgoings this summer
Kirklees Magistrates CourtJake Mangle-Wurzel hit with fine of almost £1,000 over 'dangerous dog' WillyEccentric warned to keep dog under control or pet could be put down
Examiner Business AwardsHere's your chance to enter the Examiner Business Awards 2018Tell us all about your business and the people who make it a success as we launch the Examiner Business Awards 2018
Top Stories
DewsburyNaked defendant James Bridgewood is jailed for six months for carrying a knifeThe former solider, who refused to get dressed for a previous court hearing, had the lock knife at a Lockwood pub
Kirklees Magistrates CourtJake Mangle-Wurzel hit with fine of almost £1,000 over 'dangerous dog' Willy
Eccentric warned to keep dog under control or pet could be put down
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary18-year-old man hit by car on Huddersfield Ring Road - just minutes after England lose World Cup semi-final
Queensgate was temporarily closed by police before the casualty was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance
OakesMum of hero cave diver who helped save boys trapped in Thailand tells of pride in her son
Anne Mallinson tells of her fears over dangerous operation and how she is relieved son is safe
Trafford CentrePlay with Lego for a 'generous salary' in dream job as master builderThe unique position is one of just 24 in the world
WeatherMet Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Huddersfield - for the first time EVER
And Hurricane Chris set to bring colder, wetter weather
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Town 'not done in transfer window yet' says Wagner, Chelsea winger Kenedy rejoins Newcastle and reaction to England World Cup exitWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council writes off almost £13 million in council tax arrears
Authority issues more than 140,000 court summonses to try and reclaim outstanding debts
MoldgreenDangerous teen knife thug repeatedly stabbed landlord and left him like this - while on bail
Joel Shooter, 17, carried knives to protect himself and stabbed Brendan Wilson several times at the Brooks Arms in Moldgreen
M62Major work planned to ease M62 rush hour traffic near IKEA in Birstall
Highways England are changing some slip roads on the M62 and M621 from two lanes to three
West Yorkshire PoliceWoman aged 87 woke to find burglar in her bedroom at 3am
Detectives hunting man after distressing raid at pensioner's home
FartownResidents' anger as flytippers block pavements with dumped rubbish
Pavement in Sheepridge was completely blocked by dumped sofa