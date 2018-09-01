Load mobile navigation
MATCH ACTION: Everton vs Huddersfield Town

The action shots from Huddersfield Town's trip to Goodison Park

  1. David Wagner manager of Huddersfield Town before the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.1 of 23
  2. David Wagner manager of Huddersfield Town before the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 23
  3. David Wagner manager of Huddersfield Town before the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 23
  4. Elias Kachunga of Huddersfield Town before the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 23
  5. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 23
  6. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 23
  7. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.7 of 23
  8. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 23
  9. Huddersfield's Philip Billing pushes the ball forawrd Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 23
  10. Huddersfield's Philip Billing beats Everton's Theo Walcott to the ball Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 23
  11. Huddersfield's Philip Billing is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Atwell Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 23
  12. \hd10 in action Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.12 of 23
  13. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.13 of 23
  14. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy in action Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.14 of 23
  15. Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra in action during todays match with Everton's Seamus Coleman Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.15 of 23
  16. Everton's Manager Marco Silva Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.16 of 23
  17. Everton's Manager Marco Silva Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.17 of 23
  18. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.18 of 23
  19. Huddersfield's Adama Diakhaby looks to go past Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin Premier League Football Everton v Huddersfield Town 01/09/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.19 of 23
  20. Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town celebrates his opening goal against Everton during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.20 of 23
  21. Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town celebrates his opening goal against Everton during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.21 of 23
  22. Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town celebrates his opening goal against Everton during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.22 of 23
  23. Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town celebrates his opening goal against Everton during the Everton FC v Huddersfield Town Premier League match @ Goodison Park Stadium 01/09/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.23 of 23
