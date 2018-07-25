Load mobile navigation
Match action: Huddersfield Town 3 Lyon 1

  1. Huddersfield Town's Ben Hamer during a pre-season friendly match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 25, 2018. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.1 of 32
  2. Huddersfield Town's Ramadan Sobhi battles with Olympique Lyonnais' Tanguy Ndombele Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 32
  3. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 32
  4. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Shouts to his team during the game Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 32
  5. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 32
  6. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Memphis Depay of Olympique Lyonnais warms up before the pre-season friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Olympique Lyonnais at John Smith's Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)6 of 32
  7. Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe battles with Olympique Lyonnais' Kenny Tete Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.7 of 32
  8. Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga fires in a shot Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 32
  9. Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj battles with Olympique Lyonnais' Pape Cheikh Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 32
  10. Huddersfield Town's Abdelhamid Sabiri battles with Olympique Lyonnais' Maxence Caqueret Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 32
  11. Huddersfield Town's Abdelhamid Sabiri battles with Olympique Lyonnais' Maxence Caqueret Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 32
  12. Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during a pre-season friendly match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 25, 2018. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.12 of 32
  13. Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stakovic (right) and Lyon's Memphis Depay battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 25, 2018. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.13 of 32
  14. Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj battles with Olympique Lyonnais' Kenny Tete Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.14 of 32
  15. Huddersfield Town's Ramadan Sobhi (left) and Lyon's Kenny Tete battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 25, 2018. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.15 of 32
  16. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner gives his players a pep talk at half time Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.16 of 32
  17. Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie (right) and Lyon's Antonio Marcelo battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 25, 2018. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.17 of 32
  18. Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe (left) and Lyon's Bertrand Traore battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 25, 2018. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.18 of 32
  19. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner gives his players a pep talk at half time Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.19 of 32
  20. Huddersfield Town's Manager David Wagner Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.20 of 32
  21. Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe (right) and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 25, 2018. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.21 of 32
  22. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Ramadan Sobhi of Huddersfield Town and Kenny Tete of Olympique Lyonnais in action during a pre-season friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Olympique Lyonnais at John Smith's Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)22 of 32
  23. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town in action during a pre-season friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Olympique Lyonnais at John Smith's Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)23 of 32
  24. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Anonio Marcelo of Olympique Lyonnais tackles Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town during a pre-season friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Olympique Lyonnais at John Smith's Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)24 of 32
  25. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Bertrand Traore of Olympique Lyonnais warms up during a pre-season friendly match between Huddersfield Town and Olympique Lyonnais at John Smith's Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)25 of 32
  26. Huddersfield Town's Alex Pritchard is fouled Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.26 of 32
  27. Huddersfield Town's Adama Diakhaby receives treatment on the pitch before being substituted Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.27 of 32
  28. Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo scores his team's first goal Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.28 of 32
  29. Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo scores his team's first goal Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.29 of 32
  30. Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo scores his team's first goal Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.30 of 32
  31. Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo celebrates scoring for his team Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.31 of 32
  32. Huddersfield Town score their second goal Football Pre Season Friendly Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais 25/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.32 of 32
David WagnerHuddersfield Town 3 Lyon 1: Terriers come from behind to beat Champions League hopefulsOur report as David Wagner's Terriers record a superb win over the Champions League side
FootballMatch action: Huddersfield Town 3 Lyon 1
FootballMatch action: Huddersfield Town 3 Lyon 1
FootballMatch action: Huddersfield Town 3 Lyon 1
