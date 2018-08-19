MATCH ACTION: Huddersfield Town suffer heavy defeat to Manchester City

SportgalleryMATCH ACTION: Huddersfield Town suffer heavy defeat to Manchester CityAll the action shots from Town's 6-1 loss at the Etihad StadiumShare ByRory Benson15:41, 19 AUG 2018Updated14:12, 20 AUG 2018MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City shoots during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)1 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Tommy Smith of Huddersfield Town headers the ball away from Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)2 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town battles for posession with Sergio Aguero of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)3 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Alex Pritchard of Huddersfield Town is challenged by Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)4 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City is challenged by Christopher Schindler of Huddersfield Town and Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)5 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Bernardo Silva of Manchester City battles for posession with Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)6 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)7 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Fernandinho of Manchester City , Ederson of Manchester City and John Stones of Manchester City celebrate after Sergio Aguero (not pictured) of Manchester City scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)8 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)10 of 31Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing (left) and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)12 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)13 of 31Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic (second right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: David Silva of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)15 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: David Silva of Manchester City scores his team's fourth goal from a free kick during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)16 of 31Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (right) in action during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: David Silva of Manchester City collides with Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)18 of 31Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (centre) is substituted onto the pitch to replace David Silva (left) during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Ben Hamer of Huddersfield Town preprares to release the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)20 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City greets Sergio Aguero of Manchester City as Sergio Aguero is substituted off during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)22 of 31Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game and completes his hattrick during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Leroy Sane of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City after his shot leads to an own goal from Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town, Manchester City's sixth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)24 of 31Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo (right) scores an own goal making it 6-1 during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.25 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Fernandinho of Manchester City is challenged by Adama Diakhaby of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)26 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Phil Foden of Manchester City is challenged by Adama Diakhaby of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)27 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)28 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Phil Foden of Manchester City is challenged by Adama Diakhaby of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)29 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Ben Hamer of Huddersfield Town looks on as Leroy Sane of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after his shot leads to an own goal from Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town, Manchester City's sixth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)30 of 31MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)31 of 31