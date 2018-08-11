This is how Huddersfield Town players were assessed during the first half by Examiner football writer Mel Booth.
Ben Hamer: Shaky distribution early on. Didn't really have too much to do. 7
Terence Kongolo: Bright start and brilliant cover tackle on Willian after 26 minutes. 8
Jonathan Hogg : The skipper pressed forward with real purpose. Used the ball nicely. 7
Phil Billing: Had early chances to use his long throw and put in a super cross after being released by Lowe. 7
Aaron Mooy: Clever going forward and also a brilliant recovery tackle on Barkley when the Chelsea man looked like getting into the box. 8
Chris Lowe: Great early flick to put Pritchard into the box. Superb outlet for everyone and showed his class on the ball. 9
Alex Pritchard: Lively, had Town's first shot and maybe unlucky not to get a penalty when jumped all over by David Luiz. 7
Steve Mounie: Won some headers and had one rocket shot just over the bar. Desperately unlucky not to score with a 33rd minute header against a post. 7
Mathias Jorgensen: Got a good challenge in on 22 minutes to prevent Barkley shooting on goal. 6
Christopher Schindler: Steady as ever at the back and one excellent pass out to Hadergjonaj on the right, unfortunate to give away a penalty kick. 6
Flo Hadergjonaj: Always willing to raid forward, but couldn't quite find the service to match the approach. 7