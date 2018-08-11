Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is how Huddersfield Town players were assessed during the first half by Examiner football writer Mel Booth.

Ben Hamer: Shaky distribution early on. Didn't really have too much to do. 7

Terence Kongolo: Bright start and brilliant cover tackle on Willian after 26 minutes. 8

Jonathan Hogg : The skipper pressed forward with real purpose. Used the ball nicely. 7

Phil Billing: Had early chances to use his long throw and put in a super cross after being released by Lowe. 7

Aaron Mooy: Clever going forward and also a brilliant recovery tackle on Barkley when the Chelsea man looked like getting into the box. 8

Chris Lowe: Great early flick to put Pritchard into the box. Superb outlet for everyone and showed his class on the ball. 9

Alex Pritchard: Lively, had Town's first shot and maybe unlucky not to get a penalty when jumped all over by David Luiz. 7

Steve Mounie: Won some headers and had one rocket shot just over the bar. Desperately unlucky not to score with a 33rd minute header against a post. 7

Mathias Jorgensen: Got a good challenge in on 22 minutes to prevent Barkley shooting on goal. 6

Christopher Schindler: Steady as ever at the back and one excellent pass out to Hadergjonaj on the right, unfortunate to give away a penalty kick. 6

Flo Hadergjonaj: Always willing to raid forward, but couldn't quite find the service to match the approach. 7