You can watch Premier League and Champions League games on BT Sport for a year, half-price, with this new deal.

Online marketplace Living Social is offering Sky customers the chance to watch Huddersfield Town in the Premier League plus other top flight football for £13.99 a month, instead of the usual £27.99.

But you'll need to hurry because the cut-price package expires at midnight on Friday 24 September, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The BT Sport package also includes three BT Sport channels plus ESPN and Box Nation.

For more details on the deal visit www.livesocial.co.uk/bt-sport .

The package is subject to a £20 activation fee and should you not wish to continue with it after 12 months, you will have to give 30 days notice of your intention to cancel.

The deal includes three months of BT Sports HD. But after this you will have to pay an extra £6.50 a month to watch games in HD.

Fans of other sports may be interested to hear that BT also broadcast year-round exclusive UFC, NBA, MotoGP and Premiership rugby coverage.

The first games of the Champions League 'proper' will be played on September 18/19 with the group stage draw taking place on August 30.

www.livingsocial.co.uk/bt-sport