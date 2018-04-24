Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will need a maximum of 42 points to maintain their Premier League status for a second season.

The Terriers sit on 35 points with four matches to go this campaign, six points clear of Southampton and Stoke City in the relegation zone.

And, based on the remaining fixtures of the teams below them in the league table, Town need a maximum of just two wins and a draw to guarantee another season in the top flight.

That scenario would only play out should Southampton win all four of their remaining matches, taking them to 41 points - including a victory over Swansea City - and the Swans win all but one of their four upcoming fixtures, taking them to a total of 42.

That would leave Stoke on a maximum of 35 points and would require Town to notch 42 to claim a spot in next season's top tier competition - or pip the Saints on goal difference.

Although 42 points would confirm Town's spot in the promised land for another term, one more win could also be enough to push the Terriers over the line.

In that scenario, Swansea would beat both Stoke and Southampton in their run-in, limiting the Saints to a maximum of 38 points and the Potters to a limit of 35.

Should Town therefore increase their own goal difference sufficiently and Southampton damage theirs, one more win could be enough for the Terriers.

Of course 35 points could already be enough for Town with Swansea, Southampton, Stoke and West Bromwich Albion all currently below them in the table, but with the Swans taking on two of the bottom three in the run-in, points will likely be recorded.

The earliest Town can ensure their survival is Saturday, May 5, should Southampton and Stoke lose both of their matches - against AFC Bournemouth and Everton and Liverpool and Crystal Palace respectively and Town beat Everton this weekend.

In that case, the Terriers would be safe before they take to the field at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 6.