By Bryony Rowan

Standing on the terraces on a cold, wet Saturday in Stoke, I never imagined that just a few weeks later I’d be in a near capacity crowd at the Saitama Stadium , bearing witness to the Japanese footballing calendar’s most prestigious game – the Fuji Xerox Super Cup.

The Fuji Xerox Super Cup or Japanese Super Cup, organised by J. League and the Japan Football Association, is often viewed as the opening match of the Japanese football scene.

The competition consists of one match, a fight for Japan’s ultimate title between the winners of the J. League (Kawasaki Frontale) and the Emperor’s Cup (Cerezo Osaka).

Not only do the victors receive endless bragging rights and a trophy to rival our own, they also win 30m Yen.

Having combed the internet hoping to catch a J. League match while travelling, it wasn’t until after I’d arrived in Osaka, Japan that I finally discovered the Super Cup.

Having seen that the season didn’t start until just after I’d left Japan (typical of my luck), I had resigned myself to never getting to witness the infamous Japanese ultras, but thankfully, with a little help from my dad, we discovered the Super Cup fell while I was in Tokyo – result!

Getting a ticket was surprisingly easy. Imagine the chaos if you rocked up 10 days before the play-off final hoping to snap up a ticket with no purchase history, no connections to the club and no ability to speak the local language – it just wouldn’t happen!

However, in Japan it was surprisingly easy; one quick chat to the receptionist at my hostel and he’d been online, shown me a seating plan and price options and within no more than 10 minutes my (relatively cheap) ticket was ready to collect from the local convenience store.

I guess this system would be difficult to implement in the UK, seeing as the concept doesn’t exist already (unlike in Japan where this is the normal way to get event tickets), but it’s a much simpler way to conduct ticket sales.

It means limited suffering from Ticketmaster crashes, no standing outside the ground queueing from crazy times to get that precious ‘top six’ away day ticket and one thing I feel is really important – especially given our current league status – this method really opens up the game to foreigners looking for a taste of another culture’s football.

Speaking of which, Japanese football culture is so different to the English that I spent most of the day just taking it in.

While the football itself wasn’t up to the standards I’m used to seeing these days - maybe bottom-end Championship at best, with a serious lack of knowledge of the offside rule - the etiquette of the Japanese fans was incredible.

The stands were mostly mixed, something completely unheard of in most English grounds, with two designated areas for each teams ‘ultras’.

The thing I found most noticeable, that really filled me with joy, was the number of females I saw at the game.

Not just the occasional girl accompanying her dad, but the crowd was almost 50/50 male and female, young girls on day trips with their friends, entire families out together – something that I would love to happen to English football.

In general, the fans were incredible, like nothing I've ever seen before, and everything I want the John Smith's Stadium to become – think Cowshed Loyal’s louder, flaggier sibling.

It’s because of these fans that I started this game as a neutral, but left with Kawasaki Frontale having won my heart – even if they did lose 3-1…