Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town got an early reminder of how cruel the Premier League can be as they went down 3-0 at home to Chelsea.David Wagner's side battled, harried and forced opportunities, but they were behind at the break as N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, with a penalty, made the most of Chelsea's chances.

Town switched formation and personnel in the second half, but without luck - their approach play not being matched in quality by delivery into the box in front of a crowd of 24,121.

So it was Chelsea's away following of 2,090 who went away celebrating a third goal from Pedro, 10 minutes from time, while Town were left to wonder what might have been had Steve Mounie's first-half header levelled things.

Town had just keeper Ben Hamer and defender Terence Kongolo of the new signings in the starting line-up, with two more - Adama Diakhaby and Ramadan Sobhi - on the bench.

Wagner had Kongolo as part of a five-man back line, with Phil Billing and Alex Pritchard joining Aaron Mooy and skipper Jonathan Hogg in midfield.Hogg was central, with Billing to his left, Mooy to the right and Pritchard supporting Steve Mounie up front - Town looking for a first victory against Chelsea since 1999.

Chelsea included the world's most expensive keeper, £71.6m Kepa from Athletic Bilbao.

There was an electric atmosphere before kick-off and it continued as Town made a bright start, pressing hard. Then Chelsea started enjoying more possession, with Town defending en masse in their final quarter.

Chelsea's slick passing demanded a deep block, but it led to frustrations as Town tried to move forward.But, on 19, a sweeping move involving a Lowe cross to Pritchard outside the box brought a first shot, Kepa, however, was easily behind it.

With Chris Lowe providing a ready outlet on the left, Town found openings going forward, but Mounie was left to test his range with a rocket shot just over the bar on 26 minutes.

It was Chelsea, however, who struck on 33 minutes following a break by Willian and, when the Brazilian crossed, no Town defender could get a touch before N'Golo Kante scuffed home his shot.

It was a scrappy goal after some previously slick play by both sides.Town, though, were desperately unlucky not to be level four minutes later when Mounie crashed a header against the back post after a Mooy corner had been flicked on by Jorgensen.

Town were then dealt a hammer blow when Schindler was adjudged to have brought down Alonso in the box, getting a yellow card for his troubles as well. Jorginho skilfully dinked home the penalty with Hamer grounded.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner changed things at half time, with Pritchard going off and Laurent Depoitre introduced in a 3-5-2 formation.Chelsea, however, went closest to scoring again, with Alonso scooping a shot off the face of the bar on 57 minutes.

The atmosphere, perhaps understandably, dropped off at this stage and Town's fans were more frustrated with some of the decisions being given against their side, who were a little less fluent in the new set-up.

After Chelsea had sent on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Town took off Lowe and opted for new signing Diakhaby.

Town perked up and Billing had a header tipped over, but the referee somehow awarded a goal kick. Incredible error.

It didn't stop Town upping the tempo, however, and Depoitre scooped a shot over the bar after sustained pressure.

Unfortunately for Town, the introduction of Eden Hazard had a telling effect, and it was his powerful run and slick pass 10 minutes from time which set up Pedro for the third.

Hard to stomach for Town, but this is a high level and this was top-class opposition from Stamford Bridge.

Town: Hamer, Kongolo, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Lowe (Diakhaby 71), Pritchard (Depoitre HT), Mounie, Jorgensen, Schindler, Hadergjonaj. Subs - Lossl, Smith, Ramadan, Van La Parra, Stankovic.

Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley (Loftus-Cheek 67), Pedro (Moses 81), Willian (Hazard 75), Azpilicueta, Morata, Luiz. Subs - Caballero, Giroud, Zappacosta, Christensen.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.