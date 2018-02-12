Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth yesterday to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

A Steve Mounie brace along with goals from Alex Pritchard and Rajiv Van La Parra handed Town their first league win of 2018, with the only blemish of the day being Junior Stanislas' equaliser after 15 minutes.

It was a much-needed win for the Terriers, who went into the game on the back of an eight-match winless run in the top flight.

Here is how the national media reported yesterday's top Town performance.

Mike Whalley, Telegraph

"This was a win that Huddersfield needed; they had not previously picked up a single league point in 2018, slipping into the relegation zone after recent defeats by Liverpool and Manchester United.

"They seemed to have lost their early-season spirit too, but a 4-1 FA Cup victory at Birmingham on Tuesday lifted confidence, and David Wagner's attacking set-up did the rest here. In 90 minutes, they scored more goals than they had managed in their previous eight league games put together."

Michael Walker, Independent

"Huddersfield Town are back, back in the fight, back in the scramble to avoid relegation. The Terriers appeared to have been drifting to its margins but four goals and a vibrant, unrelenting all-round performance gave David Wagner’s side a first Premier League win since mid-December.

"That, too, was a 4-1 victory, at Watford, but given Huddersfield had scored three goals in the eight matches since, few were expecting them to have another three in 67 minutes here.

"But Alex Pritchard with his first for the club and Steve Mounie with two – his first in the league since before Christmas – gave Town a grip on a match that had begun in end-to-end fashion. Later Mounie had his second taken off him, bizarrely, and handed to Bournemouth defender Steve Cook."

Paul Wilson, Guardian

"Chinese New Year is still a few days away but, as far as the Terriers are concerned, the Year of the Dog is up and running.

"Huddersfield held a fireworks party with their Chinese sponsors on Saturday night, then celebrated their best performance of 2018, ending a sequence of five league defeats with a convincing victory that temporarily at least lifts them out of the bottom three."

Mirror Football

"It was a crucial victory for Huddersfield, who notched their first points of 2018 after last week's defeat at Manchester United had extended their winless league run to eight matches and plunged them into the bottom three for the first time.

"Chairman Dean Hoyle referred to the Chinese Year of the Dog in his programme notes - the Asian nation celebrates its new year on Friday - and David Wagner's players displayed all their Terriers' spirit in front of watching England coach Gareth Southgate."