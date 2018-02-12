Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a vital three points yesterday by beating Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith' Stadium.

Alex Pritchard scored the opening goal on his full home debut for the club before Junior Stanislas cancelled out the strike.

But Town would not be denied and ensured a first league win since mid-December thanks to a Rajiv Van La Parra spot kick and a Steve Mounie brace.

A sizeable crowd was present for the clash, with 23,823 fans coming through the turnstiles on the day.

Around 1,200 of them were Cherries fans who had to set off from the south coast at around 1.45am in order to watch the match.

If you were part of the home crowd on Sunday, you may have been snapped by our photographer at the game.

