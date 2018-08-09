Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed Isaac Mbenza on a season-long loan deal from Montpellier.

The 22-year-old will spend the 2018/19 Premier League season on loan with the Terriers, with Town having the option of making it a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

Mbenza follows the same route as current Town striker Steve Mounie, who also represented Montpellier before signing for Town last summer.

The Belgium Under 21 international netted 10 goals in 26 starts for the Ligue Un outfit last year after moving from Standard Liege in the summer of 2017.

On the youngster joining, head coach David Wagner said: “Isaac is a very exciting player and this is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential. You do not play for Belgium at Under-21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes.

“He’s a very quick winger with a direct style of play, which is exactly what we were looking for. As you can see from his last season at Montpellier, he has a real eye for goal too.

“When we first spoke, it’s clear that he is a real winner too; a fierce competitor who will not accept second-best. I like these characteristics in our players!

“I’m looking forward to working with Isaac on the training pitch and in the classroom to help him understand our style of play.”

The forward will wear the number 18 shirt for Town this year.