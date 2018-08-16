The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have been drawn away to Stoke City in the second round of the Carabao Cup .

The match will take place in the week commencing August 27 at the bet365 Stadium.

The Terriers faced Stoke twice last season in the Premier League before the Potters' relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Town drew their home match 1-1 after Tom Ince's opener was cancelled out by Ramadan Sobhi's strike.

The wingers have since swapped clubs over the summer, with Ramadan now a Terrier and Ince a Stoke City player after leaving Town for a club-record £10m fee.

In the second match between the sides last season, Paul Lambert's team took all three points thanks to goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf.

That defeat was Town's first in seven previous matches against the Potters - a run stretching back to 1996.