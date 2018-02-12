The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Huddersfield Town fans were hugely impressed by new signing Alex Pritchard on the 24-year-old's full home debut for the Terriers.

The ex-Norwich City man started Town's day off with a goal inside seven minutes against AFC Bournemouth, before winning the penalty for Rajiv Van La Parra to convert in stoppage time.

But throughout the day the former England youth team international caused problems for the Cherries, who couldn't deal with his close control and vision.

And the Town fans praised the youngster's performance after the match, with Brian from Slaithwaite writing: "Excellent all round performance. Alex Pritchard made a massive difference. We've been crying out for a player of his calibre all season.

"Scored a cracking goal and won the penalty, and was too hot to handle for the Bournemouth defence.

"[Terence] Kongolo is also a class act. Hopefully we can push on and get to that magic 40 points! Great stuff!"

And JJ from Dishworth agreed: "Excellent, simply excellent. Perfect way to end a winless streak.

"Pritchard looks money well spent and linked up well with Steve Mounie.

"Onwards and hopefully upwards!"

Two-goal hero Mounie also received praise from the Town fans after the victory.

"That's more like it - a great all round team effort with our forward two of Mounie and Pritchard fighting it out for man of the match," wrote Alice from Thurstonland.

"Eddie Howe's opinion that his team had an off-day was well wide of the mark - we outfought and outplayed them for just about the whole ninety minutes."

Robert from Kirkburton wrote: "Town were back to their best pressing game and were very dangerous in attack.

"I was particularly impressed with Mounie and Pritchard, but it was a great team performance overall."

Kim from Golcar also highlightedthe performancesofJonathan Hogg and Christopher Schindler, as well as Dutch international Kongolo.

"That is more like it. Pritchard linked well between midfield and Mounie," she wrote.

"Great performances by Hogg and Schindler.

"Would have preferred [Danny] Williams to have been brought on at 3-1 to shore things up a bit.

"Kongolo once again looked a class act when he came on - very composed."

Greg in Worcester was less concerned about individual performances and was just happy to see Town back to their high-pressing best.

He said: "From the first minute to the last Town had very good energy levels and their high-press game.

"Let's have more of the same home and away.

"I hope Aaron Mooy's injury isn't as serious as it first looked.

"Town should have no fear - we can stay in this division."

And Stephen in Tenerife agreed: "This is the way we need to play for the rest of the season. This is our identity.

"Pressing and putting other teams under pressure, even the top six.

"Wagner got the tactics wrong by parking the bus. We are so dangerous playing our game and even the top six won't fancy playing us. Let's go for it."