Huddersfield Town will kick off the 2018/19 Premier League season against Chelsea .

The Blues will visit the John Smith's Stadium on August 11, while Town's first away match comes a week later against champions Manchester City .

The Terriers also have a Boxing Day match against Manchester United to look forward to as well as a New Year's Day visit of Burnley.

Most fans have been excited by Town's Premier League schedule for the upcoming campaign, with the opening clash against the Blues and the Boxing Day match against Man United being highlighted by many.

But an away match against AFC Bournemouth on a Tuesday night has disappointed some supporters, as well as Town's tendency to play the 'bigger' teams around the same time of year.

Here's some of the reaction to the fixtures from social media.