Town fans can help alleviate food poverty in Huddersfield by donating items on their way to the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

‘Fans For Foodbank’ initiative launched back in November and saw Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association (HTSA) and Cowshed Loyal team up with The Welcome Centre in Huddersfield.

And they are once again encouraging people to make donations tonight before the Liverpool kick-off .

The HTSA Cabin by the St Andrew’s Road car park will be open between 6pm and 7.30pm.

HTSA spokesman James Chisem said: “We are happy to accept donations of tinned foods, dried goods, toiletries, sanitary products, pots, pans, bedding and winter clothing so long as they are unopened and in date.”

They will also be joined by members from the Spirit of Shankly and Fans Supporting Foodbanks , who have kindly encouraged Liverpool fans to bring donations.

And for those who want to donate but can’t make it on the day, you can still make a cash donation to The Welcome Centre on the appeal page here bit.ly/2z3JTuy .