The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says his players are five games away from completing a miracle in the Premier League.

The Terriers fought back to earn a point at Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend to keep them outside of the relegation zone for at least another week.

Wagner had been quoted as saying Town needed a "miracle" to stay in the league earlier in the week, but he clarified his comments in the post-match press conference at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

"Our promotion last season was a fairytale; this season, if we survive, for me, this is another level," said Wagner.

"This would be a miracle, and the players are five games away from completing this miracle.

"These players, we have all together represented Huddersfield Town as a football club in the Premier League, where we compete against multi-billionaires and against countries.

"I'm so happy that we still have the chance to make this miracle happen."