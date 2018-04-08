Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says his players are five games away from completing a miracle in the Premier League.
The Terriers fought back to earn a point at Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend to keep them outside of the relegation zone for at least another week.
Wagner had been quoted as saying Town needed a "miracle" to stay in the league earlier in the week, but he clarified his comments in the post-match press conference at the Amex Stadium yesterday.
"Our promotion last season was a fairytale; this season, if we survive, for me, this is another level," said Wagner.
"This would be a miracle, and the players are five games away from completing this miracle.
"These players, we have all together represented Huddersfield Town as a football club in the Premier League, where we compete against multi-billionaires and against countries.
"I'm so happy that we still have the chance to make this miracle happen."