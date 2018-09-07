Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town loanee Isaac Mbenza is aiming to make Belgium proud as he gears up for tonight's Under 21 European Championship qualifying clash against Malta.

The Red Devils' U21s face Malta at the Centenary Stadium this afternoon (4pm kick off) in the qualification stages of the tournament, before taking on Hungary's U21s on Tuesday.

The Belgians currently sit second in their group on goal difference alone, with Sweden just ahead of Mbenza and his compatriots in Group F.

The nine winners of the qualifying groups automatically advance to the knockout stages of the Euros, while the four best placed runners-up head to the play-offs.

Belgium's fate is still in their hands, with their final match of qualifying coming against group leaders Sweden in October, but history is against them in the tournament.

The Red Devils' U21s have qualified for the biennial tournament just twice in their history, finishing as semi-finalists in 2007 and group stage contenders in 2002.

But the Town man is adamant he and his team mates can make their country proud of the U21s again as they look to qualify for a first major tournament in 11 years.

He told Belgian newspaper HLN (via SportWitness): “ It has been so long since the Under 21s have qualified for a tournament, we want to make our country proud again.

"It’s important for our development that we play tournaments, starting with the European Championships and who knows, if we perform well there, then the Games [Olympics].

"We all want to show ourselves to the world, a tournament lends itself best for that.”