Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams believes the effort he and his Terrier teammates put in to the West Bromwich Albion win on Saturday heightened the emotions after the match.

Town battled superbly throughout the day at The Hawthorns and many of the players were on the floor after the final whistle, drained from their Terrier-like performance in the midlands.

And the emotional reaction continued from the Town stars after the handshakes, with the players throwing their shirts into the crowd after celebrating with the ecstatic travelling fans.

The win, which takes Town up to 14th in the Premier League table, came hand-in-hand with a classic display from David Wagner's side, with Town on the front foot throughout the 90 minutes, pressing high and the players running themselves into the ground.

And that exhaustion led to the emotional scenes in front of the Town fans housed in the Smethwick End of The Hawthorns, according to Williams.

The US international told HTTV: "The pitch was super heavy and you could see in the last 10 or 15 minutes a few heavy legs.

"That's why it felt super emotional at the end because you look outside of the line then he [the fourth official] puts up four minutes extra time and you think 'Jesus Christ, again?'

"But away from home it always feels special to win and the fans were fantastic at the end - they made more noise than the whole stadium!

"You could see the emotions at the end and that is why we had to go over to them and celebrate with them."

He added: "When you're on the pitch for 90 to 95 minutes you have to switch off.

"You have to just focus on the game and in the end you can let it all out - especially when you fought so hard for the three points.

"I'm super happy for the fans."

On the game itself, which was won by goals from Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie despite Craig Dawson's consolation, Williams explained: "In the build up for this game, everyone spoke about it being a six-pointer.

"At the end of the day we got awarded three points, but it certainly felt much bigger at the end because they applied a lot of pressure on us with long balls.

"But we dug deep and defended really well.

"The two centre backs and the whole back four - compliments to them too.

"Now we are looking forward to Tottenham next week."

Ahead of the match, head coach Wagner spoke about the 'togetherness' of the players, club and fans being Town's biggest strength, and the 28-year-old mirrored that sentiment after the crucial win.

"One big asset of this team, this club and the town is that we all stick together - I think that's our biggest strength," he said.

"We don't have any superstars in the team - everybody works hard for each other and that's what it's all about."