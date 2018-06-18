Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 18.
The Terriers are beginning to build for their second season in the Premier League, bringing in three signings early on in the summer.
Town do their business early each year, but with three additions so far this summer, David Wagner and his backroom staff are likely to add more players to thesquad.
The World Cup is also here and four Town men are in action on the world's biggest stage.
Ramadan Sobhi, Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen are all in action with their national sides, with Egyptian winger Ramadan becoming the first Town player since Ray Wilson in 1962 to represent their country at a World Cup whilst still a Terrier.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.
Wolves sign Portuguese international Rui Patricio
Man United goalkeeper Henderson joins Sheff Utd
Dean Henderson has joined Championship side Sheffield United on a season’s loan following his loan with Shrewsbury.
Balotelli back to England?
West Ham and Marseille are keen on the 27-year-old who is out of contract at Nice this summer, and he is expected to leave on a free transfer following two seasons with the club, according to Talksport.
He scored 33 in 51 Ligue 1 games.
Cavaleiro 'fee agreed' with Town - reports
Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a £12m fee for Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro.
The Portuguese international has netted 14 goals in two years at Molineux and helped the midlands side achieve promotion to the Premier League last season.
Man Utd prepare '£60m bid' for Willian
United boss Jose Mourinho is seeking a reunion with the Brazil international who he first brought to England from Shakhtar Donetsk five years ago when he was at Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.
Mourinho’s interest in the 29-year-old has been long-standing and United made enquiries about him in January when Chelsea were reluctant to sell.
Lucas Torreira 'to complete Arsenal medical this week'
Arsenal will reportedly complete the signing of Lucas Torreira this week, according to the Mirror.
The Sampdoria midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners and is expected to sign a five-year deal if the club activate his £26million release clause.
Napoli want Petr Cech on loan
Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has today reported that Napoli have asked Arsenal about loaning Petr Cech next season.
'Mooy good enough for France'
“The way he plays he could slot into the French team, he is that comfortable on the ball.”
Jorginho to Man City fee finally agreed?
According to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, the fee agreed to is reportedly in the region of 53 million Euros, which includes bonuses.
Napoli’s sporting director will meet chairman De Laurentiis to finalise the deal apparently later today.
Liverpool in for Alex Telles
Liverpool are prepared to trigger the £35m release clause in Porto defender Alex Telles’ contract this summer, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.
Porto have already lost two full-backs this summer and won’t want to lose a third, but they will have no say due to the release clause.
Seven hours until England kick off
Issa Diop set for West Ham medical
Watford after Uruguay international
Watford have made an offer for Uruguay international goalkeeper Fernando Muslera according to turkish-football.
But his club Galatasaray are not keen on selling their star man and have rejected The Hornets advances so far.
Monday World Cup fixtures
Sweden v South Korea (ITV, 13:00 BST)
Belgium v Panama (ITV, 16:00 BST)
Tunisia v England (BBC, 19:00 BST)
James Maddison set to join Leicester
James Maddison is set to complete his move to Leicester City in the next few days.
The Foxes have had a bid of £22 million accepted by Norwich City, who also accepted a bid from Southampton but looks like he will join the 2016 Premier League winners, according to the Leicester Mercury.
Ivan Cavaleiro to Town?
So the big rumour of the morning concerns Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro.
The 24-year-old Portuguese has been linked to the Terriers by the Mirror who claim the Chinese investors at MOlineux are willing to sell the forward for £7m, while David Wagner is keen to add to the firepower at the John Smith’s Stadium.