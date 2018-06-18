Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 18.

The Terriers are beginning to build for their second season in the Premier League, bringing in three signings early on in the summer.

Town do their business early each year, but with three additions so far this summer, David Wagner and his backroom staff are likely to add more players to thesquad.

The World Cup is also here and four Town men are in action on the world's biggest stage.

Ramadan Sobhi, Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen are all in action with their national sides, with Egyptian winger Ramadan becoming the first Town player since Ray Wilson in 1962 to represent their country at a World Cup whilst still a Terrier.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.