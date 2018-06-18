Video Loading

The Terriers are beginning to build for their second season in the Premier League, bringing in three signings early on in the summer.

Town do their business early each year, but with three additions so far this summer, David Wagner and his backroom staff are likely to add more players to thesquad.

The World Cup is also here and four Town men are in action on the world's biggest stage.

Ramadan Sobhi, Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen are all in action with their national sides, with Egyptian winger Ramadan becoming the first Town player since Ray Wilson in 1962 to represent their country at a World Cup whilst still a Terrier.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.

That’s all for today, we’ll be back same time again tomorrow. Only one focus for now...

England fans show their support prior to the World Cup Group G match against Tunisia
Wolves sign Portuguese international Rui Patricio

And they’ve not wasted time with the video announcement...

Man United goalkeeper Henderson joins Sheff Utd

Dean Henderson has joined Championship side Sheffield United on a season’s loan following his loan with Shrewsbury.

Balotelli back to England?

Who’d oppose to that!?

West Ham and Marseille are keen on the 27-year-old who is out of contract at Nice this summer, and he is expected to leave on a free transfer following two seasons with the club, according to Talksport.

He scored 33 in 51 Ligue 1 games.

Football - Spain v Italy - UEFA EURO 2012 Final - Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - 1/7/12 Italy's Mario Balotelli looks dejected at the end of the match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / John Sibley Livepic
Cavaleiro 'fee agreed' with Town - reports

Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a £12m fee for Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro.

The Portuguese international has netted 14 goals in two years at Molineux and helped the midlands side achieve promotion to the Premier League last season.

Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro celebrates scoring against Reading
Man Utd prepare '£60m bid' for Willian

United boss Jose Mourinho is seeking a reunion with the Brazil international who he first brought to England from Shakhtar Donetsk five years ago when he was at Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Mourinho’s interest in the 29-year-old has been long-standing and United made enquiries about him in January when Chelsea were reluctant to sell.

Chelsea FC vs Huddersfield Town, Premier League, 09.05.18: Chelsea's Willian controls the ball as Town's Aaron Mooy looks on.
Lucas Torreira 'to complete Arsenal medical this week'

Arsenal will reportedly complete the signing of Lucas Torreira this week, according to the Mirror.

The Sampdoria midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners and is expected to sign a five-year deal if the club activate his £26million release clause.

Napoli want Petr Cech on loan

Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has today reported that Napoli have asked Arsenal about loaning Petr Cech next season.

Petr Cech of Arsenal
'Mooy good enough for France'

“The way he plays he could slot into the French team, he is that comfortable on the ball.”

Kylian Mbappe is tackled by Aaron Mooy and Mark Milligan at the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Jorginho to Man City fee finally agreed?

According to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, the fee agreed to is reportedly in the region of 53 million Euros, which includes bonuses.

Napoli’s sporting director will meet chairman De Laurentiis to finalise the deal apparently later today.

Jorginho in action for Italy
Liverpool in for Alex Telles

Liverpool are prepared to trigger the £35m release clause in Porto defender Alex Telles’ contract this summer, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Porto have already lost two full-backs this summer and won’t want to lose a third, but they will have no say due to the release clause.

Alex Telles of FC Porto in action during the UEFA Champions League
Seven hours until England kick off

Just some England fans helping a man up a tree over in Russia for your lunchtime entertainment...

Issa Diop set for West Ham medical

That’s according to transfer guru Kaveh Solhekol

Watford after Uruguay international

Watford have made an offer for Uruguay international goalkeeper Fernando Muslera according to turkish-football.

But his club Galatasaray are not keen on selling their star man and have rejected The Hornets advances so far.

Fernando Muslera of Uruguay celebrates at the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Egypt and Uruguay
Monday World Cup fixtures

Sweden v South Korea (ITV, 13:00 BST)

Belgium v Panama (ITV, 16:00 BST)

Tunisia v England (BBC, 19:00 BST)

A FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 logo on display outside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
Deals to keep an eye on today

Norwich star James Maddison set to join Leicester City


Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro linked with Huddersfield Town

Lukasz Fabianski on the verge of West Ham move

Crystal Palace want to sign out-of-contract Jack Wilshere from Arsenal

James Maddison set to join Leicester

James Maddison is set to complete his move to Leicester City in the next few days.

The Foxes have had a bid of £22 million accepted by Norwich City, who also accepted a bid from Southampton but looks like he will join the 2016 Premier League winners, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Norwich City's James Maddison celebrates victory after local rivals Ipswich Town.
Ivan Cavaleiro to Town?

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ivan Cavaleiro (left) is reportedly a target for Town
So the big rumour of the morning concerns Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro.

The 24-year-old Portuguese has been linked to the Terriers by the Mirror who claim the Chinese investors at MOlineux are willing to sell the forward for £7m, while David Wagner is keen to add to the firepower at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Here’s the full story.