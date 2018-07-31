Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Tuesday, July 31 .
On Saturday, Wagner's men boarded a plane and set off on their Austrian training camp.
They take on Italian side FC Bologna tonight at 6pm local time (5pm kick off in the UK).
The Serie A finished 15th in Serie A last season and are managed by former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi.
Town will then go on to play German side RB Leipzig on Friday August 3 in their last friendly before the season opener against Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday August 11.
While some players appear to have stayed behind in England, others - like new signing Erik Durm - will be hoping they can stake a claim for a starting place for the first game against Chelsea next saturday.
Town fans in Austria
Chelsea make 'monster' offer for Milinkovic-Savic
Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for World Cup star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as they aim to make him their next summer signing.
If the deal does go through, the Serbia star could make his debut against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season, But Lazio are hoping to drive up the price with a bidding war between three of Europe’s big guns, according to Calcio Mercato.
Austria update
Our football writer Rory Benson is out in Austria ahead of Town’s second pre-season tour.
He will be bringing us live updates from both the Bologna and RB Leipzig friendlies as well as reaction from both games from David Wagner.
Happy birthday Flo!
Happy birthday to our Swiss full-back Florent Hadergjonaj who turns 24 today!
Palmer joins Blackburn on loan
The ex-Town man has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old ended last season on loan with Derby, scoring twice in 16 appearances after his loan spell was cut short at Huddersfield Town.
Palmer told Blackburn’s official website:
“I’m happy to be here and want to be a part of something exciting.
“As soon as I spoke to the manager and heard what he wanted to do here, the way he likes to play and having watched a couple of games last season, I felt it is a club heading in the right direction.”
Big day in Austria for Town's Dutch signing Bacuna
This could be a significant day for Huddersfield Town’s Dutch signing Juninho Bacuna.
The 20-year-old central midfield arrival from Eredivisie side FC Groningen was injured in the pre-season match against Bury and hasn’t been able to play since.
Atsu to Town talk 'way off mark'
There’s just over a week to the closure of the summer transfer window and speculation seems to be heightening by the hour.
But Huddersfield Town fans should not get excited about the club’s supposed interest in Newcastle United wingman Christian Atsu.
The Ghanaian international has been suggested as a Town target, but according to editor Mel Booth, his sources believe that is way off the mark.