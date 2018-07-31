Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Tuesday, July 31 .

On Saturday, Wagner's men boarded a plane and set off on their Austrian training camp.

They take on Italian side FC Bologna tonight at 6pm local time (5pm kick off in the UK).

The Serie A finished 15th in Serie A last season and are managed by former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi.

Town will then go on to play German side RB Leipzig on Friday August 3 in their last friendly before the season opener against Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday August 11.

While some players appear to have stayed behind in England, others - like new signing Erik Durm - will be hoping they can stake a claim for a starting place for the first game against Chelsea next saturday.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.