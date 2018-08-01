Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Wednesday, August 1 .

The Terriers claimed a late win over Bologna after goals from Aaron Mooy and a late Steve Mounie header snatched Town the victory over Bologna in Austria.

Next up for Town will be RB Leipzig on Friday (16:00 BST) and you will be able to get all the updates live from our football writer Rory Benson.

In addition to their preparations however, the summer transfer window still hasn't shut and head coach David Wagner has spoken out on the future of Scott Malone, Colin Quaner and Michael Hefele.

When asked why the trio didn’t travel to Austria, Wagner replied: “At the end, I was not able to guarantee them some game time."

