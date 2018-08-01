Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Wednesday, August 1 .
The Terriers claimed a late win over Bologna after goals from Aaron Mooy and a late Steve Mounie header snatched Town the victory over Bologna in Austria.
Next up for Town will be RB Leipzig on Friday (16:00 BST) and you will be able to get all the updates live from our football writer Rory Benson.
In addition to their preparations however, the summer transfer window still hasn't shut and head coach David Wagner has spoken out on the future of Scott Malone, Colin Quaner and Michael Hefele.
When asked why the trio didn’t travel to Austria, Wagner replied: “At the end, I was not able to guarantee them some game time."
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.
Muto to Newcastle delayed
Newcastle United are hoping to finalise the signing of Yoshinori Muto by the end of the week as they wait on a work permit for the Japanese international, according to the Chronicle.
The Tyneside club agreed a £9.5million fee with Mainz for Muto last week, and he has already passed a medical with the club.
Arsenal forward Perez set for Fiorentina move
Arsenal forgotten man Lucas Perez is reportedly on his way to Fiorentina after agreeing to join the Italian side in a £7m deal.
Perez, 29, was loaned back to Deportivo last season after failing to make an impression in his debut campaign in North London, and Sky Italia claim that he will now leave the club for good.
Mounie embracing Depoitre competition
Steve Mounie is embracing the competition for the Huddersfield Town striker role with good friend Laurent Depoitre ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
“It is a healthy competition [with Depoitre]. I am very happy when he scores some goals because he helps the team and if he helps the team, he helps me.
“I think he is glad as well when I score some goals.
Bolton interested in Martin Cranie
Former Town defender Martin Cranie is a target for Bolton Wanderers, according to reports in The Sun.
Cranie, 31, has spent pre-season with West Brom is also a target for newly promoted Wigan Athletic.
David Wagner on fitness of returning Town World Cup stars
David Wagner is confident that the Terriers returning from the 2018 World Cup will be ready in time for the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
When asked whether the returning World Cup stars would be ready for the first match of the season against Chelsea , Wagner replied:
“Aaron looked good, as Zanka did.
“Jonas had some problems, which I think was obvious today in the 45 minutes he played, but we have seen this in training.
Sheffield United sign Woodburn on loan
Town-linked Ben Woodburn has joined Championship side Sheffield United on a season long loan.
Liverpool ready to sell Karius
Liverpool are ready to sell goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet before the transfer window closes, according to The Telegraph.
The report states that Klopp is open to the prospect of selling both goalkeepers after the arrival of Alisson from Roma, with rookie keepers Kamil Grabara and Caoimhin Kelleher having impressed the Liverpool manager in pre-season.
Everton sign Lucas Digne
Everton have completed the signing of Barcelona full-back Lucas Digne, he has put pen-to-paper on a five year deal at the Merseyside club.
Upon signing he said:
“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” Digne told the club’s website.
“I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.
Town linked with Spanish midfielder - reports
According to reports in Spain, a trio of Premier League clubs are chasing the signature of Cadiz attacking midfielder Alvaro Garcia.
Eldesmarque have learned that Burnley, Watford, Cardiff City and Huddersfield are the clubs that have expressed an interest in the midfielder.
The five foot six midfielder has scored 11 goals in 61 league games for the segunda division side.
PLAYER RATINGS: Huddersfield 2-1 Bologna
Juninho Bacuna and Steve Mounié among top ratings after second half against Bologna according to our football writer Rory Benson.
Jonas Lössl
Gave the ball away for Bologna’s equaliser. May need a few more matches to rebuild his fitness after a busy summer at the World Cup. - 5
Tommy Smith
Solid in defence again down the right, in-keeping with his previous pre-season performances. - 7
Jon Gorenc Stankovic
A little shaky still as he looks to build up match fitness after a long-term knee injury. - 6
Chris Lowe
Knocked the ball around well and put in a lovely cross for the winner. - 7
Wagner on future of trio of Town players
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was coy over the futures of Michael Hefele, Scott Malone and Collin Quaner after the Terriers claimed victory over FC Bologna in Brixen Im Thale this afternoon.
Steve Mounie won the match for Town with a last-gasp header after Diego Falcinelli had cancelled out Aaron Mooy’s early penalty.
But one talking point came off the pitch, with Hefele, Quaner and Malone left in West Yorkshire to train individually with the injured Danny Williams.
He said:
“This is why we decided not to bring them with us because it makes no sense if I am not able to guarantee them game time.
“They work in Huddersfield individually.
“Danny Williams is not ready, but all four - even if Danny is a different case - were not able to be given game time.”