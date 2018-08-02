Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Thursday, August 2 .

Town take on RB Leipzig tomorrow (16:00 BST kick-off) and you will be able to get all the updates live from our football writer Rory Benson who is out in Austria.

The Terriers claimed a late win over Bologna on Tuesday after a penalty from Aaron Mooy and a late Steve Mounie header grabbed Town the victory over Bologna.

With the summer transfer window shutting earlier this summer, head coach David Wagner has spoken out on the future of Scott Malone, Colin Quaner and Michael Hefele.

Stick with us for all the latest Huddersfield Town news and rumours from The Terriers and their Premier League rivals as the summer transfer window continues.