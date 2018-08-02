Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Thursday, August 2 .
Town take on RB Leipzig tomorrow (16:00 BST kick-off) and you will be able to get all the updates live from our football writer Rory Benson who is out in Austria.
The Terriers claimed a late win over Bologna on Tuesday after a penalty from Aaron Mooy and a late Steve Mounie header grabbed Town the victory over Bologna.
With the summer transfer window shutting earlier this summer, head coach David Wagner has spoken out on the future of Scott Malone, Colin Quaner and Michael Hefele.
Stick with us for all the latest Huddersfield Town news and rumours from The Terriers and their Premier League rivals as the summer transfer window continues.
Key Events
Logging Out
That’s all for today, reminder that football writer Rory Benson will be running a live blog ahead of Town’s final pre-season fixture against Leipzig.
Join us again from 10am tomorrow!
Zanka's back!
Austria update
Can’t say the same over here in Huddersfield!
Hiwula set for Coventry move - reports
Coventry are set to move for Town striker Jordy Hiwula, according to HITC.
The 23-year-old has had four loan spells away from Town, including spells at Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town during his time at the John Smith’s stadium.
But it now looks like he will make a permanent move away this summer, as the player is out of contract at the end of the season it would make sense for it to be permanent.
Burnley bid for Swansea midfielder
Burnley have reportedly submitted an £8m bid for Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas.
The midfielder struggled to find consistency at the south Wales club last year after his £15m move from Hull and the Swans could now cut their losses on the 27-year-old.
WalesOnline claim Burnley want the deal done by the weekend.
Premier League survival key for Town, says Wagner
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says there is “no chance” of the Terriers aiming for anything other than Premier League survival this season due to the financial disparity between them and their rivals.
In an interview with SportBild, Wagner was asked whether the aim for the season was anything other than survival.
The boss said:
“No chance! Because the promoted teams Fulham and Wolves have financial means that are beyond our imagination.
“We still have the lowest budget, but the gap to the club with the second-least funds, Brighton, has become bigger.”
Palace sign Kouyate from West Ham
Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old joined West Ham from Anderlecht for £7m in 2014, and went on to make 129 league appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.
He told the club website:
“I’m so happy. It’s been a long day but now everything is good and I’m very excited to start with my new teammates.
“This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge. I have good memories of West Ham, but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project.”
Town after Dutch youngster Koopmeiners - reports
According to the Guardian this morning, Town could be after AZ Alkmaar youngster Teun Koopmeiners.
The 20-year-old is featured in the transfer target for each club and the six-foot midfielder could provide back-up for the likes of Mooy in midfield.
We can’t say we know anything about him, but with a little digging on YouTube we found this peach of a strike.
All you need to know about transfer window
When does the transfer window close?
Unlike previous summers, the transfer window will not close at the end of August.
Instead, Premier League clubs voted to rearrange the deadline to August 9, at 5pm.
That’s just one day before the start of the new Premier League season.
Manchester United vs Leicester kicks off the 2018/19 campaign on Friday, August 10.
Why has the transfer deadline changed?
Managers in the Premier League and Football League have been complaining for years about the summer transfer deadline.
It’s previous end around August 31 was a problem for head coaches as the season had already started.
It effectively meant players could move clubs despite having played a number of games already, causing managers selection headaches.
Situations such as Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez, who did not play for their respective clubs Liverpool and Arsenal as suitors chased their signatures last year, arose.
It was voted to move the deadline forward, before the season starts.
All the questions you need answering about the transfer window here...
Town chairman Dean Hoyle: We need fans 100%
Dean Hoyle says the Terrier Spirit and Terrier Identity will again be at the heart of everything Huddersfield Town do this season.
“Being able to talk about our preparations for a second season in the Premier League is tremendously exciting for me as chairman, just as I’m sure it is for our fans,” said Hoyle.
“And I would like to say this to our club’s brilliant supporters. Your support was so, so vital in our success last season and there’s no doubt we will need you again this coming year.”