Town take on RB Leipzig today (16:00 BST kick-off) and you will be able to get all the updates live from our football writer Rory Benson, who is out in Austria as Town prepare for their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Terriers claimed a late win over Bologna on Tuesday afternoon, with new arrivals Adama Diakhaby and Ramadan Sobhi showing what they can bring to Huddersfield Town this season.

With the summer transfer window shutting earlier this year, forward Jordy Hiwula has joined League One side Coventry City for an undisclosed fee and with more departures still expected, stick around for all the latest.

