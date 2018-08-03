Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Monday, August 3 .
Town take on RB Leipzig today (16:00 BST kick-off) and you will be able to get all the updates live from our football writer Rory Benson, who is out in Austria as Town prepare for their final pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Terriers claimed a late win over Bologna on Tuesday afternoon, with new arrivals Adama Diakhaby and Ramadan Sobhi showing what they can bring to Huddersfield Town this season.
With the summer transfer window shutting earlier this year, forward Jordy Hiwula has joined League One side Coventry City for an undisclosed fee and with more departures still expected, stick around for all the latest.
Stick with us for all the latest Huddersfield Town news and rumours from The Terriers and their Premier League rivals as the summer transfer window continues.
REMINDER!
We’ll be closing our transfer blog early today, as Town kick-off their final pre-season match against RB Leipzig.
You can catch all the latest updates here on our live blog in Austria.
Austria update
This is where Town will take on RB Leipzig in a few hours time. Lovely.
Spurs 'nowhere near' Grealish value
That’s according to Villa boss Steve Bruce.
Austria update
Football writer Rory Benson has arrived in Schwaz ahead of the RB Leipzig friendly.
We’re not jealous at all!
Hiwula speaks out after Coventry move
Town’s latest departure has said he can’t wait to get started at the League One side.
Speaking to the Coventry City website, he said:
“It feels really good to get the deal all done, we got it done pretty quick. As soon as I heard of the interest I wanted to get down here as quick as possible and get to know everyone and get settled right away.
“I spoke to the manager before I signed, and everything was really positive and it made me feel like I could come here and show what I can do.
Lowe expects tough test in final pre-season friendly
Chris Lowe knows Huddersfield Town will be in for another tough test in their final pre-season match against RB Leipzig today.
The defender explained to HTTV:
“They were founded in 2009 and started in the fifth division in Germany. I played against them when they played fifth and fourth division with my former club, my hometown club.
“It’s unbelievable what they have achieved.
Burnley bid for Boro defender Gibson
Ishmael Miller joins Oldham
The former Town man has joined the Latics on a one-year-deal.
Sevilla in 'advanced talks' with Town-linked Rebic
Croatia star Ante Rebic is a target for La Liga side Sevilla, the Spanish side are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a 21-million-euro deal for the Croatia international.
Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported yesterday that Sevilla are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the 24-year-old winger and a deal now looks likely.
The versatile forward has previously been linked with Huddersfield Town, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Kongolo on his targets and why he ignored other clubs
Dutch defender Terence Kongolo says he has “a good feeling” about this season for Town.
Speaking on interest from other clubs and why he decided to rejoin the Terriers, he said:
“A lot of clubs wanted me, but they said after the World Cup and I didn’t want to wait – I had been with Huddersfield Town for five months,”
“They gave me a good feeling, the fans and team and they wanted to sign me so I thought – let’s do it.
Former Town captain commits future to Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town have confirmed defender Nathan Clarke has committed his future to the club ahead of the new National League season.
Clarke, 34, has been with the Shaymen on trial during pre-season and has now officially joined his hometown club.
The popular centre-back started his career at Huddersfield Town, having come through the Academy, making 266 appearances for the Terriers.
ICYMI: Hiwula joins Coventry
Jordy Hiwula has joined Coventry City on a permanent basis.
The 23-year-old has signed for the Sky Blues for an undisclosed fee after three years as a Terrier. Hiwula signed for Town from Manchester City in 2015, but the club extended his contract by a further year earlier in the summer.
In his three-year stint at Town, the forward spent time on loan at four different clubs, establishing himself as a goal scorer in League One.