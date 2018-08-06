Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Monday, August 6 .

Town compled their pre-season with a dominant 3-0 victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Goals from Mooy, Mounie and Diakhaby were enough to see off a side featuring the likes of Germany striker Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer.

With the Terriers just five days away from the start of the new season, they will be buoyed by the levels shown in pre-season.

And with the summer transfer window shutting on Thursday August 9 (17:00 BST), more deals are still to be expected involving Town.

Stick with us for all the latest Huddersfield Town news and rumours from The Terriers and their Premier League rivals as the summer transfer window continues.