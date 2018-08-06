Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Monday, August 6 .
Town compled their pre-season with a dominant 3-0 victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Goals from Mooy, Mounie and Diakhaby were enough to see off a side featuring the likes of Germany striker Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer.
With the Terriers just five days away from the start of the new season, they will be buoyed by the levels shown in pre-season.
And with the summer transfer window shutting on Thursday August 9 (17:00 BST), more deals are still to be expected involving Town.
Liverpool prepare Fekir bid
L’Equipe have reported on Monday morning that Lyon will still allow the French World Cup winner to leave this summer if a suitable offer comes in, which is reported to be around the £60m mark.
The french midfielder is back in pre-season training with his club.
Mel Booth on Town transfer dealings
At the moment, an outgoing might be closer than an incoming, especially with popular wingman Collin Quaner continuing to be linked with Preston North End.
With the transfer window due to close at 5pm on Thursday, the 27-year-old is apparently interesting Preston boss Alex Neil for some regular game time in the Championship.
[on incomings] I have suggested before that a versatile midfielder, someone who is happy to play both wide or centrally, would be the most likely option if Wagner was to add to his six new faces so far
Premier League net spend so far...
Some surprising clubs quite low down in this list, look at Man City and Spurs!
Calum Chambers set for Fulham medical
Fulham have agreed a loan move for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, according to football.london
The 23-year-old has just signed a four-year deal at the north London club, but Football.London understands that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs over a potential move.
Courtois wants Chelsea exit - reports
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has informed new boss Maurizio Sarri that he wants to leave, according to ESPN.
Following Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, the new Blues boss said that Courtois could be sold if he wanted to leave the club.
It’s also worth noting that Caballero started the match yesterday, and that Real Madrid have been strongly linked all summer with a move for the Belgium number 1. It looks even if the deal doesn’t happen before the weekend, that he may not play this weekend.
QPR target Michael Hefele - reports
Championship side QPR are targeting a move for Town defender Michael Hefele, according to HITC.
The source understands that the London side have made enquiries about signing Hefele, 27, and that new QPR boss Steve McClaren is desperate for a new defender.
Town-linked Traore set for Wolves move
It looks like Town target Adama Traore is set to join Wolves, according to various reports.
The deal is believed to be a club-record deal which could total over £20m for the newly promoted side.
Wagner with the fans in Schwaz
David Wagner made some time for the Town fan who travelled out to Austria.
Depoitre linked with Club Brugge move - reports
Laurent Depoitre has been linked with a move to Beligum side Club Brugge, according to La Dernière Heure.
The report states that Depoitre was a guest at Le Canonnier during the Mouscron match against Club Brugge and as a result the rumours surfaced on the back of it.
The source is a French-language daily newspaper published in Brussels, Belgium, but it remains to be seen if Town would even consider an offer for the Belgian forward.
Wagner on defensive versatility
David Wagner is pleased with the versatility his Huddersfield Town squad have shown in pre-season, with his unit able to play as both a four and a five.
When asked what we can read in to his changing of formations during the pre-season, Wagner said:
“You can read that we are able to do both in a good way, like we have done last season. This is how we will continue.
“We can vary it and we can react to different oppositions if necessary.
“The players have done it in the past and they have done it in a good manner as well.”
