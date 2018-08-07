Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Tuesday, August 7 .
With just two more days until the transfer window closes, transfer rumours are starting to hot up.
Town have been linked with Montpellier's versatile forward Isaac Mbenza for around £13.5m.
According to French media outlet L’Equipe, Montpellier want to keep Mbenza this summer following his 10 goals last season, but according to reports the offer from Town may be too good to refuse.
In terms of outgoings, Colin Quaner and Michael Hefele continue to be linked with moves away to Championship sides Preston and QPR.
Stick with us for all the latest Huddersfield Town news and rumours from The Terriers and their Premier League rivals as the summer transfer window comes to a close on Thursday August 9 (17:00 BST).
The town pitch
What do we make of the John Smith’s stadium pitch now? Looks much more promising.
Who could Chelsea opt for in goal against Town?
With Thibaut Courtois looking like he won’t be at the club beyond the end of the transfer window closure (Thursday 17:00 BST) we’ve taken a look at who they could opt for instead.
Jack Butland
The goalkeeper who was relegated with Stoke City at the end of last season has been heavily speculated with a move to Chelsea.
Chelsea have opened negotiations over a move for the 25-year-old England goalkeeper, who is expected to cost them around an initial £20m rising to a potential £30m through add-ons.
That is one option that has most recently been heavily touted and it wouldn’t be surprising to him in a Chelsea shirt this weekend.
Willy Caballero
The Argentinian goalkeeper started the Community Shield defeat to Man City looks likely to be the man to deputise if Courtois does leave or isn’t selected. The former Man City man had a torrid time in the World Cup for his country and was dropped as a result of it.
Plus we can’t forget the Depoitre moment at Stamford Bridge last season.
Jordan Pickford
This looks less likely to happen as Everton have rejected advances from Chelsea in the last few days,
According to Sky Sports, this is what they said:
The Blues have switched their attention to the Stoke goalkeeper after Everton refused to negotiate over Jordan Pickford and Sky Sports News has been told there has already been informal contact between Chelsea and Stoke City at boardroom level.
Robert Green
This would be a bit crazy wouldn’t it?
The former Town goalkeeper didn’t play a single game last season, but you can’t rule anything out in this game, can you?
Courtois update
You’ve got to start wondering if this will destabilise Chelsea ahead of the opening game on Saturday.
Chris Lowe on bringing best out of Mounie
Chris Lowe has revealed Town have “a different idea” on how to unleash the full power of striker Steve Mounie this season.
He said:
“This pre-season we have had a different idea with Steve, and I think that has worked quite well.
“Everyone knows that he is a threat in the air, he wins a lot of headers and gets a lot of first touches. Hopefully we can see that in the season.”
The 29-year-old full-back also spoke on the formation Town play, and the reasons behind playing four or five at the back.
Adama Traore latest
The Middlesbrough winger who has been linked to Huddersfield Town is set for a medical at Wolves and will complete an £18m move to the newly promoted side before the window closes.
Mbenza in action
They say you shouldn’t get too excited by a highlights package on YouTube, but what odds can I get on a top 6 finish this season?!
Joe Hart joins Burnley
In more goalkeeping news, Joe Hart has joined Burnley on a permanent deal for a fee of around £4m.
Courtois latest
According to latest reports, it looks like Chelsea will start the season with a new goalkeeper behind the sticks.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois didn’t train with the London side yesterday and new boss Maurizio Sarri has said that he can leave if he doesn’t want to stay.
He said:
“I’m not interested in the agent,” Sarri said. “I want to hear Courtois. If Courtois tomorrow says to me the same [as the agent], then I have to speak with my player, of course. Because I only want players with very high levels of motivation.”
Reports also say that Chelsea will not allow Courtois to leave if they don’t find a replacement before Thursday’s transfer deadline, both Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford have been speculated in recent weeks.
Latest on Hefele and Quaner
This is what Examiner sport editor Mel Booth says on the future of the Town duo.
Meanwhile, QPR continue to be linked with interest in Town favourite Michael Hefele while Collin Quaner remains on the Preston North End shopping list, even though that possible deal does not appear to have moved on in the last 24 hours.
Good morning... transfer news involving Town!
We’ll start off with the main news surrounding Town this morning as reports have linked the Terriers with a move for Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza.
France-born Mbenza is a Belgium Under-21 international and is just the sort of utility man who would suit Town right now, according to sport editor Mel Booth, especially following the departure of Tom Ince to Stoke City.
The Right footed forward, he can operate on either wing, but he can play anywhere across midfield and also do a stint up front if necessary – much like Adama Diakhaby.
You can read the full story here including the latest on Quaner and Hefele