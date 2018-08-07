12:05 KEY EVENT

Who could Chelsea opt for in goal against Town?

With Thibaut Courtois looking like he won’t be at the club beyond the end of the transfer window closure (Thursday 17:00 BST) we’ve taken a look at who they could opt for instead.

Jack Butland

The goalkeeper who was relegated with Stoke City at the end of last season has been heavily speculated with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have opened negotiations over a move for the 25-year-old England goalkeeper, who is expected to cost them around an initial £20m rising to a potential £30m through add-ons.

That is one option that has most recently been heavily touted and it wouldn’t be surprising to him in a Chelsea shirt this weekend.

Willy Caballero

The Argentinian goalkeeper started the Community Shield defeat to Man City looks likely to be the man to deputise if Courtois does leave or isn’t selected. The former Man City man had a torrid time in the World Cup for his country and was dropped as a result of it.

Plus we can’t forget the Depoitre moment at Stamford Bridge last season.

Jordan Pickford





This looks less likely to happen as Everton have rejected advances from Chelsea in the last few days,

According to Sky Sports, this is what they said:

The Blues have switched their attention to the Stoke goalkeeper after Everton refused to negotiate over Jordan Pickford and Sky Sports News has been told there has already been informal contact between Chelsea and Stoke City at boardroom level.







Robert Green

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

This would be a bit crazy wouldn’t it?

The former Town goalkeeper didn’t play a single game last season, but you can’t rule anything out in this game, can you?