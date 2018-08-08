Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Wednesday, August 8 .
With the transfer window closing tomorrow at 17:00 BST, Town look set to bring in at least one more player.
With talk of Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza appearing to be gathering momentum, a reported £13.5m move for the 22-year-old looks more and more possible.
Wagner's men rounded-up pre-season with a thumping 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig and will be looking to take the impressive form into the Chelsea match on Saturday afternoon.
In terms of outgoings, talk of Michael Hefele and Colin Quaner leaving has stalled, but don't be surprised if something is struck before the closure of the transfer window.
Stick with us for all the latest Huddersfield Town news and rumours from The Terriers and their Premier League rivals as the summer transfer window comes to a close on Thursday August 9 (17:00 BST).
That is all for today, we’ll be up and running again as early as 7am to bring all the latest on transfer deadline day.
We’re expecting a busier day with outgoings so keep up to date on our live blog and also our Twitter page.
Merson's Town prediction for 2018/19
But his predictions haven’t changed!
This is what he thinks of Town’s season ahead...
In Sky Sports’ preview of Town’s 2018/19 campaign, Merson wrote:
“I think it’s a season too far for Huddersfield. I know I said that last season, and ended up dressing up as Gonzo, but if you weigh up last season, they stayed up because they had a great start. They got virtually a quarter of their points in the first six games.
Wolves linked with Dendoncker
Is it just me or are Wolves being linked with everyone?
The newly-promoted side are hoping to push through a Deadline Day move for Anderlecht captain Leander Dendoncker, according to the Mirror.
The Belgian international, who has six caps to his name, has emerged as a late transfer target for Nuno Espirito Santo.
Lucas Perez completes West Ham medical
Starsport claim a £5m deal has been agreed for Arsenal winger Lucas Perez, which is £4m up front with £1m on add ons.
And the Hammers are now on the verge of announcing his arrival with just the small details left to sort.
Football writers on Town transfer activity
The John Smith's Stadium pitch ahead of Chelsea clash
So what does the John Smith’s Stadium pitch look like now for Town’s opening fixture against Chelsea?
After some excellent work by the ground staff at the stadium, the pitch is looking much better - as our picture shows.
REACTION: Jordan Williams to Barnsley
Kepa Arrizabalaga on his way to Chelsea
As mentioned yesterday, the Spanish goalkeeper has had his release clause met by Chelsea and is on his way to London.
His debut could come on Saturday afternoon!
ICYMI: Adama Traore joins Wolves
Youngster Williams set for Barnsley move
The 18-year-old defender is having a medical at Barnsley and will join for an undisclosed fee.
Not long to go at all!
Hazard, Kante and Giroud could miss Town opener
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is in no rush to rush back the Chelsea trio for Saturday’s game against Town, insisting they ‘all together’ might not start the game at the John Smith’s stadium, according to reports.
“They arrived yesterday or the day before. It was better for them to play 25 minutes than to have a training session alone with the physical coach. They have to work, obviously.
I’m very happy. I can work with all my players for the first time tomorrow, so we have only three days to prepare for the next match. And the next match will be very important. Very, very, very important.”
Yes, I think so. Especially all together.”
Flo can't wait for Premier League return
Flo Hadergjonaj can’t wait to kick-off the season against Chelsea amid an “amazing” John Smith’s Stadium atmosphere.
The 24-year-old said:
“We have to concentrate on our game, and playing at home in front of our own fans will be an amazing start to the new season,” said Hadergjonaj.
“It will be a great atmosphere and it is important to look on our team and our game.
“What Chelsea do with their new manager or new players, or Manchester City (in the second game), doesn’t really matter for us – we have to do our own game and plan.”
Read the full story including his thoughts on the new signings...
Hefele and Quaner latest
Our understanding on the Town duo is that talk on both players leaving has stalled, but you shouldn’t rule anything out of happening in the next couple days before the window slams shut.
'Wheels in motion' on Mbenza
The Huddersfield Town pursuit of Montpellier wingman Isaac Mbenza appears to be gathering momentum ahead of the transfer window closing.
News sources on both sides of the channel are reporting wheels are in motion behind the scenes for the 22-year-old to become a £13.5m addition to David Wagner’s squad before the 5pm deadline tomorrow.
A versatile midfielder like the Belgian Under 21 international – who scored 10 goals in 43 appearances last season for Montpellier in Ligue 1 – would tick a lot of boxes for Town and provide another lift ahead of the big Premier League kick-off against Chelsea.