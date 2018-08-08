Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Wednesday, August 8 .

With the transfer window closing tomorrow at 17:00 BST, Town look set to bring in at least one more player.

With talk of Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza appearing to be gathering momentum, a reported £13.5m move for the 22-year-old looks more and more possible.

Wagner's men rounded-up pre-season with a thumping 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig and will be looking to take the impressive form into the Chelsea match on Saturday afternoon.

In terms of outgoings, talk of Michael Hefele and Colin Quaner leaving has stalled, but don't be surprised if something is struck before the closure of the transfer window.

In terms of outgoings, talk of Michael Hefele and Colin Quaner leaving has stalled, but don't be surprised if something is struck before the closure of the transfer window.