The party is still going on for Huddersfield Town players as they returned to Canalside after their Chelsea heroics secured Premier League status .

Fresh - or maybe not so fresh - from partying in London and returning to Yorkshire on the 6am train , players arrived at the training ground ahead of Sunday's final home game of the season against Arsenal.

And pictures and video posted by the players on Instagram show injured midfielder Danny Williams on the bike enjoying a pint, while goal hero Laurent Depoitre is still supping too.

The players returned after reportedly partying in style at Chinawhite in central London.

Their celebrations had started on the pitch after Depoitre's goal secured a one-one draw with Chelsea and resulting in Town remaining in the lucrative top flight for next season.

They continued in the dressing room before the players hit the town.

And it is surprising that any of them made it in to the training complex today as Zanka and Billing tweeted about getting no sleep at all.

We are also sure that there will be more much-deserved celebrations to come after their final game of the season at the John Smith's on Sunday with it also marking Arsene Wenger's last game in charge of Arsenal.