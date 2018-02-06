The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight with an extra time win over Birmingham City.

Che Adams’ opener was cancelled out by a Marc Roberts own goal in the second half, sending the teams into an extra 30 minutes.

Town dominated in extra time however, scoring three goals through Steve Mounie, Rajiv Van La Parra and Tom Ince to book their place in the fifth round, where they will face Manchester United.

Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances.

Jonas Lossl

Didn’t have much to do on the day and couldn’t have saved Che Adams’ opener. - 6

Scott Malone

Got forward well, but left some space for Jota to exploit in the second half. Put in a great ball for Steve Mounie’s winner. - 6

Terence Kongolo

Strong at the back. Battled well with Lukas Jutkiewicz. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Excellent block at the death to keep Town level and had a solid enough game. - 7

Tommy Smith

Beaten for pace by Cohen Bramall on a couple of occasions before his withdrawal.- 5

Aaron Mooy

Passing improved as the game went on and looked fresher than in recent outings. - 6

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Philip Billing

Showed the most quality on the ball for Town. Drove them forward with his range of passing and direct running from midfield. - 8 (MOTM)

Tom Ince

Struck his shot for the first goal well, but should have put Town 2-1 ahead in the second half after being slipped in by Quaner. Second finish was superb. - 7

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Should have put Town ahead in the first half, but knocked the ball around well despite not being able to create too many chances. - 6

Collin Quaner

Improved vastly after half time and asked questions of the Blues’ defence. - 6

Steve Mounie

Worked hard for the Town cause and buried his crucial header with aplomb. - 7

Substitutes

Florent Hadergjonaj (for Tommy Smith, 46’) - Made the space for Quaner’s assist with a good overlapping run and shored up the right side of Town’s defence. - 7

Rajiv Van La Parra (for Abdelhamid Sabiri, 56’) - Brought trickery to the Town line up after his introduction and finished his chance well. - 7

Chris Lowe (for Scott Malone, 97’) - Solid defensively and drove forward well against the tiring Blues defence. - 7

Sean Scannell (for Collin Quaner, 99’) - Ran well down the right against a fatigued defence. - 6