Huddersfield Town booked their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight with an extra time win over Birmingham City.
Che Adams’ opener was cancelled out by a Marc Roberts own goal in the second half, sending the teams into an extra 30 minutes.
Town dominated in extra time however, scoring three goals through Steve Mounie, Rajiv Van La Parra and Tom Ince to book their place in the fifth round, where they will face Manchester United.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored all the Town performances.
Jonas Lossl
Didn’t have much to do on the day and couldn’t have saved Che Adams’ opener. - 6
Scott Malone
Got forward well, but left some space for Jota to exploit in the second half. Put in a great ball for Steve Mounie’s winner. - 6
Terence Kongolo
Strong at the back. Battled well with Lukas Jutkiewicz. - 7
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Excellent block at the death to keep Town level and had a solid enough game. - 7
Tommy Smith
Beaten for pace by Cohen Bramall on a couple of occasions before his withdrawal.- 5
Aaron Mooy
Passing improved as the game went on and looked fresher than in recent outings. - 6
Philip Billing
Showed the most quality on the ball for Town. Drove them forward with his range of passing and direct running from midfield. - 8 (MOTM)
Tom Ince
Struck his shot for the first goal well, but should have put Town 2-1 ahead in the second half after being slipped in by Quaner. Second finish was superb. - 7
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Should have put Town ahead in the first half, but knocked the ball around well despite not being able to create too many chances. - 6
Collin Quaner
Improved vastly after half time and asked questions of the Blues’ defence. - 6
Steve Mounie
Worked hard for the Town cause and buried his crucial header with aplomb. - 7
Substitutes
Florent Hadergjonaj (for Tommy Smith, 46’) - Made the space for Quaner’s assist with a good overlapping run and shored up the right side of Town’s defence. - 7
Rajiv Van La Parra (for Abdelhamid Sabiri, 56’) - Brought trickery to the Town line up after his introduction and finished his chance well. - 7
Chris Lowe (for Scott Malone, 97’) - Solid defensively and drove forward well against the tiring Blues defence. - 7
Sean Scannell (for Collin Quaner, 99’) - Ran well down the right against a fatigued defence. - 6