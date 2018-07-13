Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have revealed their second alternative kit for the 2018/19 season.

The third strip to be announced consists of a predominantly fluorescent yellow and navy shirt coupled with navy shorts.

Town will also wear luminous yellow socks with the kit.

The kit joins the traditional home strip of blue and white stripes and the other alternative kit consisting of black and red stripes in Town's wardrobe for their second season in the Premier League .

It will also feature the new Terrier logo, as the other strips for the 2018/19 campaign do.

Fans can pre-order the strip from Noon on Monday, July 23, with the full kit available from 9am on Saturday, August 4 in store.

Adult shirts are available at £50, while kids' cost £40.

The other prices are as follows:

Full infant kit - £40

Full baby kit - £35

Adult shorts - £25

Child shorts - £20

Adult socks - £12

Child socks - £10

Premier League badge - £4

Printing name and number - £10