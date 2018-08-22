Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By James Chisem

According to a recent survey by Plan International UK, one in ten teenage girls can’t afford regular sanitary protection.

The same survey found that one in seven girls have had to ask to borrow sanitary wear from a friend or family member.

One in five girls, meanwhile, have changed to a less suitable product due to cost.

These statistics are troubling, especially in one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

That’s why, last season, HTSA teamed up with Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff and the Welcome Centre to highlight and combat the problem of period poverty in Huddersfield and the surrounding areas.

As part of our Fans For Foodbanks initiative, we encouraged Town fans to drop off sanitary products at our cabin on matchdays.

This proved to be an overwhelming success, with one Board member claiming that we’d received “more tampons than you can shake a stick at.”

Never a bunch to rest on our laurels, we aim to go one step further this year by persuading Huddersfield Town and KSDL to support On The Ball, a grassroots campaign for the provision of free sanitary products in football stadia.

On The Ball is the brainchild of three young Celtic fans—Erin Slaven, Orlaith Duffy, and Mikaela McKinley — who are determined to make sure that clubs cater to the specific needs of female supporters.

And that determination has already paid dividends, with their home club agreeing to provide a selection of free sanitary products in every female toilet.

In the past four months, six more clubs, including Barnsley and Tranmere, have followed suit.

"It’s only fair that we apply the same logic to tampons and pads."

But why? What business do supporters’ trusts and football clubs have sticking their noses into an age-old debate about menstruation?

Well, quite a lot, as it turns out.

First and foremost, we believe that basic sanitary products should be available free of charge to all those who need to use them.

We don’t expect the stadium authorities to bill people for toilet roll or soap, so it’s only fair that we apply the same logic to tampons and pads.

Second, periods and period poverty are still taboo subjects. Sadly, they often cause girls and women undue stress and embarrassment.

Trusts and clubs have always been happy to use football as a platform to discuss other taboos such as race, sexuality, and mental health — there’s no good reason why periods shouldn’t be added to that list.

Third, it’s important that clubs make an effort to be as inclusive as possible.

That means being attuned to the concerns and wants of every section of their fanbase. Placing a few tampons in the toilets at the John Smith’s will send a powerful message that girls and women are welcome in what has traditionally been a male-dominated environment.

To our minds, the best thing about all this is that it’s a low-cost, easily deliverable, and common-sense solution to a problem that shouldn’t even exist in the first place.

During the Dean Hoyle era, Huddersfield Town have been committed to the FA’s equality and diversity agenda, often going the extra mile to ensure that supporters from all walks of life feel part of the football family.

Backing On The Ball should be a no-brainer.