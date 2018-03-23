Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's newly-formed Under-19s shocked German giants Bayern Munich with a 2-1 triumph in Munich.

First-half strikes from defender Romoney Crichlow-Noble and striker Rekeil Pyke handed Mark Hudson's side a memorable victory.

The hastily-arranged friendly, that took place at Bayern's training campus in North Munich, was only confirmed on Tuesday and comes in the wake of Town's academy restructuring.

The Young Terriers surged into the lead on seven minutes, left-back Crichlow-Noble headed home a Dom Tear corner.

Pyke doubled the advantage just before the half-hour mark when the former Colchester and Wrexham loanee fired home after Under-23s skipper Regan Booty played him in on goal.

The visitors were caught cold as Bayern halved the deficit in the 51st minute, keeper Luke Mewitt beaten by a 25-yard free-kick.

Aldmondbury's Isaac Marriott was brought on to replace Tear, Town hoping the 18-year-old holding midfielder could help them see out the game and they duly did.

Hudson named a side combining Under-23 and Under-18 regulars, a precedent for the Under-19s side that will compete in selected friendlies around Europe next season.

Ahead of the game, the former central defender played down the prospect of a result against a side he assured would contain "the best of Europe."

"We've been focused on results recently and they aren't the be all and end all, especially at this age," he said.

"We want to go to Bayern and test ourselves and see how far we've come.

"But that's not only on what we come away with, but also what we've gained as individuals, who embraces the experience and wants to test themselves against the best."

The 35-year-old takes his youngsters to Germany again later this month, as they prepare to compete in the 56th annual Champions Trophy - a prestigious youth tournament held in Dusseldorf.

Town will face Bundesliga sides Borussia Mönchengladbach and Fortuna Düsseldorf, as well as 12-time Polish champions Legia Warsaw and Serie A outfit Sassuolo; with Standard Liege and Werder Bremen drawn in the other group.