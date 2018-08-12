Huddersfield Town started their second season in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat to FA Cup holders Chelsea.

David Wagner opted to start the game with only one new face to the squad in Ben Hamer as both sides started the game brightly.

N'Golo Kante gave Chelsea the lead ten minutes before half-time when his deflected effort beat a helpless Ben Hamer. Town almost hit back immediately through a Steve Mounie header, only for it to agonizingly hit the post and go away from goal.

Arguably the second goal is what killed the contest for the Terriers as Chris Schindler brought down Marcos Alonso in the box with just a minute to go until half-time, summer-signing Jorginho put the penalty away.

Wagner introduced Laurent Depoitre at half-time for Alex Pritchard in a change that saw Town go to two upfront, but it was to no avail as substitute Eden Hazard teed up Pedro to finish the contest off with ten minutes left.