Huddersfield Town started their second season in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat to FA Cup holders Chelsea.
David Wagner opted to start the game with only one new face to the squad in Ben Hamer as both sides started the game brightly.
N'Golo Kante gave Chelsea the lead ten minutes before half-time when his deflected effort beat a helpless Ben Hamer. Town almost hit back immediately through a Steve Mounie header, only for it to agonizingly hit the post and go away from goal.
Arguably the second goal is what killed the contest for the Terriers as Chris Schindler brought down Marcos Alonso in the box with just a minute to go until half-time, summer-signing Jorginho put the penalty away.
Wagner introduced Laurent Depoitre at half-time for Alex Pritchard in a change that saw Town go to two upfront, but it was to no avail as substitute Eden Hazard teed up Pedro to finish the contest off with ten minutes left.It's Manchester City away up next in the league for Wagner's side followed by a home fixture against Cardiff City. It's not the result Town wanted, but they will take some of the positives and move forwards onto next week and beyond.
Key Events
Wagner on Chelsea
“The biggest difference compared to last season [against Chelsea] was the result and the luck.”
Wagner on referee
“I don’t like to speak about the referee when we lost 3-0, the small margins have to go in your favour, and this wasn’t the case today.
“Without the deflection then Ben Hamer saves the first goal, the margins have to go in your favour.”
Wagner on Chelsea
“You can’t switch off against a team like Chelsea, and we started the second half slowly.
“In our best period in the second half, we were unlucky to hit the bar again. In the end it was a deserved result for Chelsea.”
Wagner on performance
“It was disappointing result, not a disappointing performance. The players left everything out on the grass.
“We were unlucky in the first half.”
Sarri on new goalkeeper Kepa
“We signed a great goalkeeper to replace another great one. I thought it right not to hold Courtois against his will, we got someone young like Mateo Kovacic who is ready to explode and also Jorginho.”
Sarri on Town
“We were in trouble in the first fifteen minutes against a very physical team.
FULL TIME: Town 0-3 Chelsea
It’s a frustrating result in the end for Town after a strong start, goals from Kante, Jorginho and Pedro ensured an opening day loss for Wagner’s men.
83' - Chelsea freekick
Freekick to Chelsea just outside the box, Hazard steps up and clips the wall before it is cleared.
Pedro goal
Hazard slides Pedro through after a counter attack, and he chips it over an advancing Ben Hamer.
GOAL 3-0 Chelsea
Pedro makes it three to Chelsea.
77' - Chelsea substitution
Willian is off, Eden Hazard comes on.
75' - Town pressure
It’ a good spell of pressure by Town.
Hadergjonaj plays a cross in from the right and Depoitre’s effort goes over the bar. Good chance for Town!
72' - Town chance
Billing meets a Mooy freekick and is tipped over the bar by Kepa. Referee thinks otherwise and gives Chelsea a goal kick.
Bizarre.
70' - Town substitution
Adama Diakhaby is coming on for his Premier League debut, Chris Lowe is off.
69' - Chelsea booking
David Luiz has been shown a yellow card for a foul on Laurent Depoitre.
68' - Substitution for Chelsea
Ross Barkley is off and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is on for Chelsea.
57' - Chelsea attack
Rudiger meets a corner and his header his palmed away by Hamer for a corner. Decent save.
The following corner is met by Alonso who hits the bar.
56' - Chelsea in control
Chelsea are enjoying some possession here as they look comfortable with their 2-0 lead.
It’s gone a bit flat for the moment.
50' - Update
It’s been a slow start to the second half for both sides.
Substitution for Town at HT
Laurent Depoitre has come on for Alex Pritchard at half time, as both teams are back out.
It looks like Laurent Depoitre is set to come on for Town.
This is how Huddersfield Town players were assessed during the first half by Examiner football writer Mel Booth.
Ben Hamer: Shaky distribution early on. Didn’t really have too much to do. 7
Terence Kongolo: Bright start and brilliant cover tackle on Willian after 26 minutes. 8
Jonathan Hogg : The skipper pressed forward with real purpose. Used the ball nicely. 7
Phil Billing: Had early chances to use his long throw and put in a super cross after being released by Lowe. 7
HALF TIME - Town 0-2 Chelsea
The half-time whistle has gone here.
45' GOAL 2-0 Chelsea
Jorginho steps up and cooly passes it into the bottom corner.