Wagner's men should be going into this game buoyed by the excellent point gained at Goodison Park just before the international break.
With two points from the first four games, Town will be satisfied with their start to the Premier League campaign and will be hoping to get their first win of the season this afternoon against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.
With Christian Benteke (knee), Scott Dann (knee) and Connor Wickham (calf) all ruled out, Roy Hodgson will be hoping star-man Wilfried Zaha will be fit enough to start for The Eagles this afternoon.
For Huddersfield Town, they will definitely be without Jonathan Hogg (suspension) while Collin Quaner and Juninho Bacuna will both be assessed after picking up knocks for the Under-23s.
And Wagner also confirmed in his Friday press-conference that there is a "small question mark" over Adama Diakhaby.
FULL TIME - Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace
Just unbelievable.
Diakhaby runs down the line, and puts a low cross in. It bounces up into Billing’s path and his deflected shot looks to be going in, the following corner ended in a Depoitre header going over the bar.
Palace will not believe their luck this afternoon, a moment of genius by Zaha has won it for them.
Couple minutes to go.
Can Town make one last chance here? Wagner’s men are all out attack as they look to rescue a point.
90' - Added time + Palace substitution
Three minutes added on as Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Andros Townsend.
89' - Another chance for Town
Schindler met the drop down from a set piece but his strike goes well over the bar.
On another day Town could easily have scored three or four this afternoon.
88' - Town chance
Town are piling on the pressure here as Palace are camped inside their own half.
Mounie’s shot at the back post went wide but he was offside anyway. Town are going for it.
77' - Double substitution for Town
Zanka is replaced by Laurent Depoitre, and Van La Parra is replaced by Isaac Mbenza.
Town appear to have gone to two upfront in Mounie and Depoitre, with Mbenza playing off the left.
Come on Town!
74' - Town attack
A Mooy freekick is turned behind by Sakho, the following corner by Mooy ends up in a Palace counter attack.
Good defending by Kongolo to deny Zaha’s strike on goal.
72' - Palace attack
Mooy’s freekick hit the wall and Palace broke as a result of it, Zaha slipped in McArthur but his strike went over the bar.
Huge let off for Town there.
68' - Town substitution
Elias Kachunga is replaced by Adama Diakhaby.
66' - Palace goal ruled out
Bit similar to the Billing one a bit earlier, foul on Lossl in the build up to the corner.
59' - TOWN CHANCE!
Mooy hits a half volley and it strikes the inside of the post and comes back out, Hadergjonaj meets a follow up just a moment later and Hennessey denies him.
Town are very unfortunate not to be level here.
53' - Town chance
Billing’s effort from the edge of the box drifted just wide as Town look to assert themselves at the start of this second half.
52' - Town goal ruled out
Billing smashes a flick on from a corner into the back of the net but it has been ruled out for a foul in the build up to it.
Players are back out
The players are back out onto the pitch, no sign of any substitutions for either side.
Town get the game underway.
First half thoughts
Examiner football editor Mel Booth gives us his thoughts on the first half.
Town ought to have been ahead long before Wilfried Zaha punished them with a cracking finish in the 38th minute.
Steve Mounie had a great heading chance on 17 minutes which he should have buried, but he nodded over from a perfect invitation by Chris Lowe.
Then no-one could apply the finishing touch when Lowe sent in a terrific inswinging free-kick, when a goal seemed certain and Palace were struggling at the back.
Zaha’s clinical finish was everything Town couldn’t produce, but David Wagner’s side are attacking quite smartly at times and simply need to find a finish.
Half time - Town 0-1 Crystal Palace
That’s all from the first half, a moment of classfrom Wilfried Zaha is the difference in the first half.
45' - Injury time
Three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
41' - Palace chance
Zaha is causing problems for the Town back line here, he goes inside of Zanka this time but a weak effort is a straight forward save for Lossl.
38' - (0-1) GOAL Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha goes inside of Kachunga and Hadergjonaj and curls in an excellent right footed strike into the top corner.
Town undone by quality.
35' - Town chance
A Mooy cross is flicked on by Billing and Chris Schindler’s overhead kick goes wide.
33' - Zaha being booed
Everytime he touches the ball the winger is met with a chorus of boos.
30' - Another yellow card!
Wilfried Zaha’s turn now to go into the referees notebook with a late foul on Hadergjonaj.
Lowe’s freekick is teasing but Zanka misses it and Mounie can’t connect at the back post.
27' - Zanka yellow card
Zanka has been booked for bringing down Wilfried Zaha.
The following freekick goes straight into the hands of Lossl.
25' - Injury update
Mounie is down receiving treatment for a head injury. James McArthur the man involved again.
He should be ok to continue as Town get the game restarted with a freekick.
17' - Town chance
You can’t get closer than that.
Lowe’s cross finds the head of Mounie and Hennessey is helpless but his header drops onto the roof of the net. So so close.