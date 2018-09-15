Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Huddersfield Town against Crystal Palace from the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner's men should be going into this game buoyed by the excellent point gained at Goodison Park just before the international break.

With two points from the first four games, Town will be satisfied with their start to the Premier League campaign and will be hoping to get their first win of the season this afternoon against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

With Christian Benteke (knee), Scott Dann (knee) and Connor Wickham (calf) all ruled out, Roy Hodgson will be hoping star-man Wilfried Zaha will be fit enough to start for The Eagles this afternoon.

For Huddersfield Town, they will definitely be without Jonathan Hogg (suspension) while Collin Quaner and Juninho Bacuna will both be assessed after picking up knocks for the Under-23s.

And Wagner also confirmed in his Friday press-conference that there is a "small question mark" over Adama Diakhaby.

Stick with us for for all the build-up, live action and post-match reaction as The Terriers look to get their first win of the Premier League season at the John Smith's Stadium.