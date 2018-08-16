Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the Carabao Cup second-round draw tonight, with Huddersfield Town fans looking out for ball No9.

David Wagner's side beat Rotherham at the same stage last season before going out to Crystal Palace in what is the old League Cup competition.

Town have not had the best of records in the competition over a number of years, but there was a time when the club went all the way to the semi-finals.

That was back in the 1967-68 season, when standing between Town and a place at Wembley were an excellent Arsenal side.

Town lost out over two legs, but the basis was laid for the successful seasons to follow, with the Leeds Road men winning promotion to the top flight as Second Division champions in 1969-70

Arsenal, too, went on to even more success, doing the double of FA Cup and league title in 1971.

However, they did lost the 1968 final 1-0 to Leeds United, whose goal was scored by Terry Cooper, the England left back, after 20 minutes.

So here are the details of Town's two-legged semi-final against the Gunners:

League Cup semi-final 1st Leg, January 17, 1968

Arsenal 3 Huddersfield Town 2

The Town team: John Oldfield, Derek Parkin, Chris Cattlin, Jimmy Nicholson, Roy Ellam, Mick Meagan, Mick Hellawell, Colin Dobson, Frank Worthington, Trevor Cherry, Brian Hill. Scorers: Cherry, Dobson

The Arsenal team: Jim Furnell, Frank McLintock, Terry Neill, Peter Simpson, Bob McNab, Ian Ure, George Armstrong, Jon Sammels, George Johnston, John Radford, George Graham. Scorers: Graham, McNab, Radford.

Crowd: 40,079

League Cup semi-final 2nd Leg, February 6, 1968

Huddersfield Town 1 Arsenal 3

The Town team: John Oldfield, Derek Parkin, Chris Cattlin, Jimmy Nicholson, Roy Ellam, Trevor Cherry, Mick Hellawell, Frank Worthington, Tony Leighton, Colin Dobson, Brian Hill. Scorer: Leighton.

The Arsenal team: Jim Furnell, Frank McLintock, Terry Neill, Peter Simpson, Peter Storey, Ian Ure, George Armstrong, Jon Sammels, David Jenkins, John Radford, George Graham. Scorers: McLintock, Sammels, Jenkins.

Crowd: 27,312