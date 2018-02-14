The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have six first-team players out injured, putting them third on the injury list of the relegation-threatened teams in the Premier League.

Watford have the most injuries to deal with, with 12 Hornets sidelined with knocks, while Crystal Palace are missing 10 first team players - including key winger Wilfried Zaha.

Stoke City have just one injury to contend with, while Bournemouth and Southampton have two.

Here is a rundown of every injury and suspension each side in the relegation battle has ahead of the final 11 matches of the season.

Bournemouth - 10th - 31 points

Injured: Jermain Defoe (ankle), Tyrone Mings (back).

Suspended:

Watford - 11th - 30 points

Injured: Craig Cathcart (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (foot), Tom Cleverley (thigh), Will Hughes (thigh), Heurelho Gomes (back), Molla Wague (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Jerome Sinclair (unspecified), Tommie Hoban (knee).

Suspended:

West Ham - 12th - 30 points

Injured: Pedro Obiang (knee), Andy Carroll (foot), Manuel Lanzini (hamstring), Winston Reid (illness), Edmilson Fernandes (ankle).

Suspended: Arthur Masuaku (three matches left).

Newcastle - 13th - 28 points

Injured: Islam Slimani (quad), Ciaran Clark (knee), Jesus Gamez (ankle).

Suspended:

Brighton - 14th - 28 points

Injured: Jiri Skalak (ankle), Steve Sidwell (ankle), Izzy Brown (ACL).

Suspended:

Crystal Palace - 15th - 27 points

Injured: Bakary Sako (ankle), Julian Speroni (knee), Wilfried Zaha (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (knee), Martin Kelly (hamstring), Mamadou Sakho (calf), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle), Scott Dann (knee), Jason Puncheon (knee), Connor Wickham (knee).

Suspended:

Swansea - 16th - 27 points

Injured: Renato Sanches (hamstring), Leon Britton (groin), Leroy Fer (Achilles), Wilfried Bony (knee), Angel Rangel (calf).

Suspended:

Huddersfield Town - 17th - 27 points

Injured: Elias Kachunga (knee), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee), Aaron Mooy (knee), Laurent Depoitre (foot), Tommy Smith (concussion), Chris Lowe (knock).

Suspended:

Southampton - 18th - 26 points

Injured: Charlie Austin (hamstring), Mario Lemina (illness).

Suspended:

Stoke City - 19th - 25 points

Injured: Peter Crouch (ankle).

Suspended:

West Brom - 20th - 20 points

Injured: Daniel Sturridge (hamstring), Hal Robson-Kanu (hamstring), Jake Livermore (hamstring), James Morrison (Achilles), Nacer Chadli (hip).

Suspended: