Huddersfield Town have six first-team players out injured, putting them third on the injury list of the relegation-threatened teams in the Premier League.
Watford have the most injuries to deal with, with 12 Hornets sidelined with knocks, while Crystal Palace are missing 10 first team players - including key winger Wilfried Zaha.
Stoke City have just one injury to contend with, while Bournemouth and Southampton have two.
Here is a rundown of every injury and suspension each side in the relegation battle has ahead of the final 11 matches of the season.
Bournemouth - 10th - 31 points
Injured: Jermain Defoe (ankle), Tyrone Mings (back).
Suspended:
Watford - 11th - 30 points
Injured: Craig Cathcart (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (foot), Tom Cleverley (thigh), Will Hughes (thigh), Heurelho Gomes (back), Molla Wague (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Jerome Sinclair (unspecified), Tommie Hoban (knee).
Suspended:
West Ham - 12th - 30 points
Injured: Pedro Obiang (knee), Andy Carroll (foot), Manuel Lanzini (hamstring), Winston Reid (illness), Edmilson Fernandes (ankle).
Suspended: Arthur Masuaku (three matches left).
Newcastle - 13th - 28 points
Injured: Islam Slimani (quad), Ciaran Clark (knee), Jesus Gamez (ankle).
Suspended:
Brighton - 14th - 28 points
Injured: Jiri Skalak (ankle), Steve Sidwell (ankle), Izzy Brown (ACL).
Suspended:
Crystal Palace - 15th - 27 points
Injured: Bakary Sako (ankle), Julian Speroni (knee), Wilfried Zaha (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (knee), Martin Kelly (hamstring), Mamadou Sakho (calf), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle), Scott Dann (knee), Jason Puncheon (knee), Connor Wickham (knee).
Suspended:
Swansea - 16th - 27 points
Injured: Renato Sanches (hamstring), Leon Britton (groin), Leroy Fer (Achilles), Wilfried Bony (knee), Angel Rangel (calf).
Suspended:
Huddersfield Town - 17th - 27 points
Injured: Elias Kachunga (knee), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee), Aaron Mooy (knee), Laurent Depoitre (foot), Tommy Smith (concussion), Chris Lowe (knock).
Suspended:
Southampton - 18th - 26 points
Injured: Charlie Austin (hamstring), Mario Lemina (illness).
Suspended:
Stoke City - 19th - 25 points
Injured: Peter Crouch (ankle).
Suspended:
West Brom - 20th - 20 points
Injured: Daniel Sturridge (hamstring), Hal Robson-Kanu (hamstring), Jake Livermore (hamstring), James Morrison (Achilles), Nacer Chadli (hip).
Suspended: