Huddersfield Town stars Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have been named in the Denmark squad for their upcoming friendly fixtures.

The DBU face Panama - who are in England's World Cup group this summer - as well as current Copa America victors Chile in the build up to this summer's tournament in Russia.

Denmark face Panama in Brondby on Thursday, March 22, before taking on Chile in Aalborg five days later.

The Town pair will be joined by Premier League players Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen and Christian Eriksen in the squad, as well as former Arsenal striker names Nicklas Bendtner.

Philip Billing and Aaron Mooy have also been awarded more international call ups, with Billing joining the Danish Under 21s for a friendly fixture against Austria and a European Championships qualifying match against Georgia and Mooy taking on both Norway and Colombia with Australia over the break.