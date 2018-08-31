Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Isaiah 'Izzy' Brown is an attacking midfielder who plays for Leeds United on loan from Chelsea .

Brown, 21, was born in Peterborough.

On March 2, 2013, Izzy Brown made his bench debut for West Bromwich Albion when West Brom lost 1-0 away to Chelsea. Brown, however, did not play.

He made his playing debut in the last four minutes of West Brom's 3-2 home defeat to Wigan Athletic on May 4, 2013. This appearance, when he was 16 years and 117 days, made him the second youngest player in the history of the Premier League.

Brown signed for Chelsea in July 2013.

He scored his first goals for Chelsea's first team during a 5-0 pre-season friendly victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Brown made his player debut (and only playing appearance that season) for Chelsea on May 18, 2015 as a substitute during the last 11 minutes of a 3-0 defeat to his former club West Brom.

Chelsea lent Brown to Dutch team Vitesse. He played his competitive debut for Vitesse in July 2015 playing the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 away defeat to Southampton.

He scored his first senior goal during Vitesse's 2-1 victory over Roda JC Kerkrade, on March 6, 2016.

Brown joined Rotherham United for the rest of the 2016/17 season. He made his debut during a 1-0 victory over Brentford. He scored his first goal for Rotherham during a 2-2 draw with Bristol City on September 10, 2016.

He scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Brown made his Huddersfield Town debut when Town beat Port Vale 4-0 during an FA Cup tie on January 7, 2017.

He made his scoring debut during a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town later that month. Brown scored as a substitute with his first touch when Town beat rivals Leeds United on February 5, 2017.

Brown played 98 minutes during Town's Championship play-off final against Reading .

Brown scored five goals during Town's 2016/17 Championship campaign. Still on loan from Chelsea, Brown had been linked with a permanent move to Town following the club's promotion to the Premier League, but the move fell through.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He joined Brighton and Hove Albion on loan for the full 2017/18. Brown made his debut during Albion's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on the first day of the season.

Following an injury during the game he return as a striker for Brighton during a 2-0 away defeat to Arsenal.

Brown suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Brighton's 2-1 FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace and he missed the remainder of the season. He many 15 appearances for Brighton during the season.

Brown joined Championship side Leeds United on a season long loan on August 30.