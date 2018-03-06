Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Swansea City this weekend in a huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Swans are separated from Town by goal difference only, with Carlos Carvalhal's men eight goals ahead of the Terriers.

A win over Swansea - assuming other results went in Town's favour - would see David Wagner's newly-promoted side in 13th place behind AFC Bournemouth on goal difference.

Bournemouth take on Tottenham on Sunday and are likely to remain in 12th spot unless they can upset Spurs at the Vitality Stadium, but a goal difference of -10 won't be overtaken by the Terriers this weekend, with Town's at -25.

In one of the biggest clashes of the weekend, Newcastle United take on Southampton at St James' Park.

The Toon sit one place and one point below Town currently, with the Saints trailing by two points and two positions.

A win for either would see them overtake the Terriers if they fail to beat Swansea, so a draw would be the favourable result for Town fans.

Elsewhere, 18th-placed Crystal Palace and 19th-placed Stoke City face the hardest ties of the weekend, with the Eagles facing a London derby against Chelsea and Paul Lambert's men welcoming champions-elect Manchester City to the Potteries on Monday night.

A loss for both sides - as the bookies are predicting - and a win for Town would see the Terriers six points above the drop with eight matches to play.

West Ham also face a tough clash at home to Burnley, while 10th and 11th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton face off at Goodison Park.

A win for the Hammers would keep them in front of Town no matter the Terriers' score against Swansea, but should the Seagulls or the Toffees take all the points on Merseyside and Town win, the other side would be just one point ahead of Wagner's squad.

Town can even go within three points of Watford in ninth should Town beat Swansea and the Hornet lose at the Emirates Stadium against the horribly out-of-form Arsenal on Sunday - with the Gunners' points haul closer to West Bromwich Albion's than Manchester City's.

The Baggies host Leicester City this weekend and realistically need to win to keep their survival hopes alive, as Alan Pardew's side are now seven points behind Stoke and eight adrift of safety.