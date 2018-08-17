The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In our first Huddersfield Town podcast of the season, host Jim Chisem is joined by Huddersfield Town editor Mel Booth, Town writer Rory Benson and fan Alasdair Bell to assess the Terriers' opening-day defeat at the hands of Chelsea .

The quartet go on to discuss this week's clash with Premier League champions Manchester City before answering questions submitted to the show via social media.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Acast so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com.

If you enjoy the podcast, please let us know on iTunes or Audioboom by leaving a comment or a rating.

The next episode of the podcast will be available next week as the team reflect on the City result and look ahead to the home clash with Cardiff City .

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...