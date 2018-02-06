Huddersfield Town claimed a 4-1 victory against Birmingham City after the fourth round replay went into extra time at St Andrew's.

Che Adams opened the scoring for the hosts with a stunning strike but his strike was cancelled out by a Marc Roberts own goal.

The game went into extra time and Town took the lead four minutes into it with a Steve Mounie header, before Van La Parra and Tom Ince put the tie out of reach for the Championship side.

Bosses David Wagner and Steve Cotterill are set to reflect on the match with the media shortly.

Stick with us here for all the reaction as Huddersfield Town set up an FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Manchester United at the John Smith's stadium.