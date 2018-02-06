Huddersfield Town claimed a 4-1 victory against Birmingham City after the fourth round replay went into extra time at St Andrew's.
Che Adams opened the scoring for the hosts with a stunning strike but his strike was cancelled out by a Marc Roberts own goal.
The game went into extra time and Town took the lead four minutes into it with a Steve Mounie header, before Van La Parra and Tom Ince put the tie out of reach for the Championship side.
Bosses David Wagner and Steve Cotterill are set to reflect on the match with the media shortly.
Stick with us here for all the reaction as Huddersfield Town set up an FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Manchester United at the John Smith's stadium.
Che’s strike was a good finish.
We’re pleased with that and the three central defenders tonight.
Lowey and Craig Gardner ran themselves into the ground.
That dressing room after the game was my proudest moment at this football club.
They gave everything tonight.
The one thing you can’t counter in fatigue.
At some point, if you’re tired, you’re going to go to sleep.
Huddersfield have improved on the back of last year.
After six months in the Premier League, all the players that played last year are better this year.
This is our 11th game in 46 days and this one tonight after 90 minutes was too much for us.
The lads were out on their feet.
We needed another goal in 90 minutes - we didn’t need extra time tonight.
We changed the set up in midfield and it got us the goal, but couldn’t keep us ahead.
I though for 90 minutes we did well.
We kept it tight in the first half and in the second half we opened up and got our goal.
That’s all from David Wagner.
Fouls against Sanchez
If he is on the grass we will try and defend him.
If he is too quick and we have to foul him, we do not like this but sometimes you have to.
Distraction?
We worked for this and it is absolutely enjoyable.
To play Man United at home in the fifth round of the FA Cup is never a distraction.
Manchester United
This is now two weeks away.
Our next game is on Sunday against Bournemouth.
This is only our main focus now.
Fitness
We have seen that we are totally fit.
The longer the game continued the more chances we created.
Wins
We are very happy to be in the next round and play Man United at home.
This was exactly the win that we needed to take back into the Premier League.
Goals
After I had seen the overtime I was pleased - I enjoyed it.
The second half we were good but not clinical enough.
Our offence created a lot of opportunities, but we were not clinical enough.
We could have scored double the amount of goals today.
