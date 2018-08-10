Town head coach David Wagner faced the media ahead of the first Premier League game of the season against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon (15:00 kick-off).

Town come off the back of a strong pre-season which included victories over Bologna and RB Leipzig, and will be looking to take that form into the start of the new campaign.

The Terriers concluded a successful transfer window with the deadline day addition of Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza, who joined on

a season-long loan deal.

Michael Hefele was a deadline day departure from Huddersfield Town and Wagner is set to pay tribute to the cult hero.

The German head coach was joined by Mathias Jorgensen (Zanka) and the pair talked World Cup, transfers, Chelsea and there was also mention of the all important Terrier Spirit and 12th man (fans).