Town head coach David Wagner faced the media ahead of the first Premier League game of the season against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon (15:00 kick-off).
Town come off the back of a strong pre-season which included victories over Bologna and RB Leipzig, and will be looking to take that form into the start of the new campaign.
The Terriers concluded a successful transfer window with the deadline day addition of Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza, who joined on
a season-long loan deal.
Michael Hefele was a deadline day departure from Huddersfield Town and Wagner is set to pay tribute to the cult hero.
The German head coach was joined by Mathias Jorgensen (Zanka) and the pair talked World Cup, transfers, Chelsea and there was also mention of the all important Terrier Spirit and 12th man (fans).
Zanka said he is ready and in a really good state. He said he feels as though he has had the right amount of rest and missed the team.
Zanka said Town are still the underdogs and that is something the team thrives on.
He said the World Cup was a really enjoyable experience and something like that can only make you a better player.
David Wagner will have almost a full strength team to select from with just Danny Williams and Erik Durm missing
The Town head coach said they looked at the areas they need to improve on and made sure they got talented players who will be worth more in the future.
Of course it is to stay up!
Wagner says the Terrier spirit and quality in the team will allow them to compete this season
The press conference comes just an hour after news emerged that last season’s Player of the Season Christopher Schindler has signed a contract extension committing himself to the club until 2021. What great news!
