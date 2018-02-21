The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young members of the Blue and White Foundation got a half-term treat today as they met their Huddersfield Town heroes.

More than 100 children met the current Town squad at PPG Canalside at the Foundation's half-term party, with the young Terriers coming face to face with the Premier League players.

The team were there to sign autographs for the youngsters, who were also entertained by a magician earlier in the day.

The event was open to Blue and White Foundation members only, with other exclusive offers available throughout the season.

A membership to the Foundation costs just £2 a week and all proceeds go towards supporting the club.

You can discover the other benefits of joining the Blue and White Foundation and sign up through the club's megastore website here .