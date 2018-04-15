Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a vital 1--0 win over Watford FC yesterday to boost the Terriers' hopes of Premier League survival.

Tom Ince the last-gasp winner in stoppage time after some good work by Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen in the Hornets' box.

The win takes Town to 14th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the drop zone with 35 points to their name.

The joy and relief was palpable around the John Smith's Stadium after the goal, with the Town faithful sent into delirium by substitute Ince.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Town's support had been fantastic all day and their determination to cheer their side on was rewarded by arguably the biggest goal in the recent history of the club - bar Christopher Schindler's Wembley winner.

If you were at the John Smith's Stadium celebrating yesterday, you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you made it into our fan gallery.