Huddersfield Town claimed a vital victory over Watford FC yesterday to boost their chances of Premier league survival.

Tom Ince netted a stoppage-time winner for the Terriers, sending the John Smith's Stadium into delirium as Town took a huge step towards safety.

The win sends Town seven points clear of the relegation zone, with the Terriers sat 14th in the top-flight table.

Here Rory Benson looks at five things he learned at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday.

1. This was the most emotional win since Wembley

The win over Watford was only the second time I've seen grown men in tears at a Town match.

Ince's last-gasp winner had the Town fans around me weeping, with the relief palpable around the John Smith's Stadium.

Hopefully, we'll see more tears of joy in two weeks’ time when Everton visit West Yorkshire.

2. Tom Ince has repaid his price tag

It's been a difficult season for Ince, who was expected to be one of Town's most creative players after the Terriers signed him for an undisclosed fee from Derby County.

Sky Sports put that fee at around £11m after add-ons - a sizeable price tag for a Championship winger.

Ince had only managed one Premier League goal until yesterday afternoon, but his strike may have earned Town another season in the Premier League - and could have made sure Town get a chunk of the new Premier League TV deal cash.

3. Town are one win away

Mathematically, Town still need nine points to guarantee Premier League survival, and David Wagner will not allow his players to get complacent until the Terriers are statistically safe, but realistically three more points should see Town earn another season of Premier League football.

The 40-point mark has made way for the 36-point mark in recent campaigns and one more victory would see Town notch 38 points.

That should be enough to guarantee survival, with Southampton winless in their last seven league outings and Stoke City failing to claim victory in their last nine.

4. Zanka has grown into a superb partner for Christopher Schindler

Christopher Schindler has been Town's standout player all season, with the former 1860 Munich man a clear front runner for the player of the season award.

But he has been partnered superbly by Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen all season, with the pair's strengths complementing each other really well.

Zanka brings a more physical approach than Schindler, with the Dane preferring to press strikers, while Schindler can sweep up behind the ex-FC Copenhagen man.

And what about that assist from Zanka for the stoppage time winner?

5. The fans get Town over the line

It's hard to put into words just how special the atmosphere was at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The Town fans have been exceptional all season, but yesterday they stepped it up to another level - starting with the tifo and continuing with their vocal support throughout the afternoon.

The players deserved the victory yesterday, but so did Town’s magnificent fans.

As BBC commentator Alistair Mann said on Match of the Day: "It may be one of the smaller capacities in the Premier League but the atmosphere here is always magnificent."