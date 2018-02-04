Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United yesterday at Old Trafford.

Alexis Sanchez scored on debut for the Red Devils after seeing his penalty saved by Jonas Lossl, following Romelu Lukaku's opener.

The spot kick was one of a number of fouls given against Town on the day, with the national media focusing on the Terriers' physical approach to the clash.

Here's what they had to say about Town after yesterday's defeat.

Dominic King - Mail on Sunday

Huddersfield had been abject four days earlier against Liverpool and David Wagner set up his team to stifle and suffocate the spaces in which the home team wanted to play.

After being assessed by two of United's physios, McTominay was fine to continue playing the Premier League clash

‘I wanted us to stay stable and compact,’ said Wagner. ‘I wanted us to frustrate them for as long as we could.’

Every tackle meant the world to Wagner’s players but their physical approach began to eat away at Mourinho, particularly in the 18th minute when left-back Terence Kongolo clattered into Scott McTominey in the area. Only referee Stuart Attwell will know why he never awarded a penalty.

Slowly, the disruption of play and the heavy challenges began to gnaw away at Mourinho and he came close to overstepping the mark when asking for a yellow card to be shown when Rajiv van la Parra, who had lying on the floor claiming he was injured before jumping up to chase a ball.

Mourinho is not a character who generates sympathy but this one occasion when you could understand his frustration. United were operating on another level to Huddersfield and he was concerned territorial dominance would not end a tangible reward.

Jack Otway - Daily Express

Huddersfield might have started the clash with the joint second worst defence in the Premier League but they managed to keep Manchester United quiet early on as Sanchez and Lukaku saw little of the ball.

But they were lucky referee Stuart Attwell did not award a penalty when Scott McTominay was clattered by Terence Kongolo inside the area in an aerial collision that was more Six Nations than Premier League.

Even though Mourinho claimed Old Trafford was too quiet, there was plenty of noise when Lukaku made the breakthrough from Juan Mata’s inch-perfect cross.

United started to take control of the match and when Michael Hefele fouled Sanchez in the box, the Chilean got up to take the spot-kick only for Jonas Lossl to save.

However, he stayed calm enough to slot home the rebound.

Paul Wilson - Guardian

While Huddersfield were overcome in the end they were hardly put to the sword, and now the optimism of early season has evaporated they look more like a Championship outfit with every dispiriting result. And not a particularly impressive Championship side either.

Though the points were welcome United will not frighten any of their top-four rivals playing like this and José Mourinho even expressed disappointment with the atmosphere, describing Old Trafford as “a quiet stadium”...

Huddersfield were much more solid than they had been in losing to Liverpool in midweek, though they were lucky to reach the interval level after the referee, Stuart Attwell, somehow failed to see Terence Kongolo’s blatant barge into Scott McTominay as a penalty.

McTominay fell awkwardly and hurt himself but managed to struggle on, as one might expect of a player selected ahead of Paul Pogba.

Mark Critchley - Independent

Although always on top, it looked as though United were on course for frustrating afternoon after an ill-tempered first half ended goalless. Huddersfield, though, are a spirited team with clear limitations and as soon as Lukaku confidently finished Juan Mata's cross to open the scoring, the result was not in doubt...

Yet David Wagner's visitors showed more tenacity in the first half than they had mustered in the entirety of their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool just four days earlier. Though still lacking any serious threat in the final third, Huddersfield were more than game for the midfield battle and the opening 45 minutes was defined by fierce tackles and a general tetchiness.

These Lancashire and Yorkshire rivals came closest to a Battle of Bosworth re-enactment when the full weight of Terence Kongolo clattered into McTominay. The youngster was struck square on the side of his head and lay dazed in the penalty area for some time, but it was not worthy of a spot-kick according to referee Stuart Atwell and nothing like a foul if you asked the braying away end. Neither seemed to have the correct interpretation.

Sam Wallace - Daily Telegraph

An unusually bad tempered half which ended with Sánchez, who had plenty of grievances, being booked for a foul on the Swiss midfielder Florent Hadergjonaj. Yet by that stage, United had never overwhelmed Huddersfield as they threatened to do so in the early stages.

There was a chance for Jesse Lingard who got through on goal with the help of a ricochet. Sánchez turned onto his right foot on 27 minutes and forced a save from Jonas at his right-hand post.

Huddersfield had to replace Philip Billing after half an hour but not before he had clattered his way through a couple of challenges and into the book. Earlier, Terence Kongolo had come in hard to win a header against Scott McTominay, Pogba’s replacement, and put the United man on his back without doing any lasting damage.

In the second half they brought on the German defender Michael Hefele who was promptly booked and then gave away the penalty to Sanchez.